T-Mobile CFO reportedly calls out Samsung for device shortages

T-Mobile executive vice president and chief financial officer Peter Osvaldik reportedly isn't pleased with Samsung for its mobile supply shortages.

"Samsung has really fallen behind the eight ball relative to other OEMs on the global supply chain issue," Osvaldik said during a BofA Securities investor event, according to a Wednesday report by Fierce Wireless. "A lot of our customer base are also very significant Samsung lovers." He lamented that the company's S Series smartphones are in "very short supply."

Osvaldik also reportedly commented on Samsung's decision not to introduce a new Galaxy Note this year, saying it was a phone "many of our customers just loved."

T-Mobile declined to comment. Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fierce Wireless noted that T-Mobile's customers have traditionally been more inclined to opt for Samsung's midrange and higher-end devices. The publication's report comes a day after Apple unveiled the iPhone 13, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 and new iPads.