Pokemon Go developer responds to fan outcry over changes

Niantic

Pokemon Go developer Niantic on Thursday responded to fan complaints about undoing changes it made to the PokeStop and gym ranges due to the pandemic. The ranges were extended last year to make playing the mobile game from home easier in lockdown.

The community urged Niantic to reconsider its decision in an open letter, saying it made the game safer and more accessible.

The Pokémon GO Community. Practically every single youtuber and prominent player has come together to share this message, so #HearUsNiantic. @NianticLabs @PokemonGoApp @johnhanke, please take heed.



The initial changes benefited everyone with no drawback pic.twitter.com/zJP5VPKONN — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) August 5, 2021

In its response, Niantic said it heard the feedback "loud and clear."

"We are assembling an internal cross-functional team to develop proposals designed to preserve our mission of inspiring people to explore the world together, while also addressing specific concerns that have been raised regarding interaction distance," the team wrote.

It promised to provide an update by Sept. 1, when the next in-game seasonal changes occur.

Pokemon Go, which celebrated its fifth anniversary last month, has reportedly raked in $5 billion in revenue since its launch.