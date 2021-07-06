Pokemon Go

Pokémon Go players have spent $5 billion on the AR game in the five years since it launched, according to a report from Sensor Tower. Analytics firm Sensor Tower, which provides data on mobile apps and publishers through its platforms, said Tuesday that Pokémon Go has already made $641.6 million in the first half of 2021.

Celebrating its 5th anniversary on Tuesday, the augmented reality app that allows users to catch and battle Pokémon has collected on average $1 billion per year since launching.

Niantic, developer of Pokémon Go, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the report.

Sensor Tower reported that the title continues to lead the geolocation AR category globally.