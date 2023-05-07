Pixel Fold Confirmed: See Google's First Foldable Phone Before I/O

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

It's official. The Pixel Fold is real. After months of rumors, Google on Thursday offered up a look at the Pixel Fold, confirming that the company plans to launch its first foldable phone soon. A page in the Google store and a video posted to Twitter show several views of the phone.

Google didn't provide any specifications for the device, but the teaser video shows it has a full outer display that opens up to a larger inner display, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold phones. The inner display is rumored to measure 7.69 inches, while the outer one could be 5.79 inches.

We also get a glimpse of the Pixel Fold's rear camera bump, which looks similar to other Pixel phones, though it's unclear exactly what the setup will be. Rumors have suggested the phone could have a 50-megapixel main camera along with two 12-megapixel cameras and an 8-megapixel one.

The phone in the video is shown in a light color option, which is rumored to be called "chalk" or "porcelain." There's also expected to be a black or gray version that may be called "carbon" or "obsidian."

The company will offer more details about the Pixel Fold at Google I/O on May 10. The phone is rumored to go on sale in June and could cost between $1,400 and $1,800. Google's teasers for the Pixel Fold just say that it's "coming soon."

The Pixel Fold will go up against other foldable phones, like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines as well as devices from Chinese phone makers like Huawei and Oppo. Apple is also rumored to be working on a foldable iPhone, but that might not show up until 2025. Google has the potential to take foldable phones more mainstream, according to CNET's Andrew Lanxon. Being in control of the Android operating system puts it in a unique position to overcome the software problems that have plagued other foldable phones.

At Google I/O, we're also expecting to see the rumored Pixel 7A and we could get more details about the Pixel Tablet. The company will also likely spend time talking about its AI efforts, and we'll get more details on Android 14.

Google didn't respond to a request for additional comment.

