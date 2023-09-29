Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Leak Appears to Confirm Camera Upgrades, New Features

Google has already teased the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but more images and details continue to leak about the phones ahead of their official launch on Oct. 4. With the latest leak, there's little left to the imagination, and the new information seems to confirm some rumors that have been swirling around the phones for months.

On Wednesday, reliable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks on X) revealed what appears to be an official specification sheet that compares the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7a. Alongside the spec sheet, Blass shared some purported promotional material for the new phones.

Among the upgrades coming to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro is improved camera hardware, according to the leaked spec sheet. While the Pixel 8 seems to make small improvements over the Pixel 7 and 7a, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly have the 48-megapixel rear ultrawide lens with "upgraded autofocus."

In addition to improved hardware, new camera features, called Best Take and Macro Focus, also seemed to be confirmed in the leaks, though exactly how these will work remains to be seen. The Pixel 8 Pro will also have up to 30X "Super Res Zoom," according to the spec sheet.

Beyond the camera upgrades, it looks like the rumored thermometer feature will be coming to the Pixel 8 Pro. This feature is expected to function as a traditional thermometer would, where you could place your phone against your skin and it will determine whether or not you're running a fever.

There were also some promotional photos included in the leak, showcasing a variety of colors for the new phones. From the images, it seems like consumers will be able to get the Pixel 8 in gray, pink, and black and the 8 Pro in sky blue, gold or black.

So, while the new phones will be officially revealed by Google next week, these latest leaks seem to tell fans pretty much everything they need to know about the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. One detail that wasn't included in the leak was the pricing of the phones. The Pixel 7 costs $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro goes for $899. The latest models will likely be in a similar range, though some rumors have suggested the Pixel 8 could start at closer to $700.

We'll have to see what parts of these leaks come to fruition once the phones are officially revealed by Google. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

