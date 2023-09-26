Google Pixel 8 Pro Leak Suggests Free Pixel Watch 2 With Preorders

Google's answer to the iPhone 15 is coming: The tech giant abruptly updated its Google Store site earlier this month with details on its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as promo videos leaked online this week that show details on the new phones. And even better: a promo photo leaked Monday also shows Google could throw in a free Pixel Watch 2 if you pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro.

"Arriving 10/4," the Google Store landing page reads. "Coming in hot. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro."

A Pixel 8 video on the store site briefly shows off both phones. The Pixel 8 appears in both the video and images on the Google Store site as a blush-colored handset with a rose gold camera casing. The Pixel 8 Pro is presented in a nude color with a champagne gold camera strip.

"Meet the new Pixel phones, featuring the most advanced Pixel cameras yet, and Google AI to help you do more, even faster," the page says.

Some of the details center on the use of artificial intelligence, including the (not new) photo-editing tools Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, as well as Live Translate. A leaked promo video of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro has also revealed more AI features for the cameras, like Video Boost and Audio Erase.

You can click a sign up button to get updates on "devices, news, tips, and offers from the Google Store -- including more about the new Pixel 8 phones."

Google Pixel Watch 2

The Google Store also added photos and teased details on the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, saying the smartwatch will likewise launch on Oct. 4 and will have "even more personalized help, safety features, and health insights." Google further teased the next Pixel watch in another video.

A new leaked promo video of the Pixel Watch 2 on Monday also showed how it uses features from Fitbit to now include a skin temperature sensor, more accurate heart rate data, sleep tracking and stress analysis. It will also have a feature called Safety Check, which will ping your emergency contact if you don't "tap in" once a timer you've set goes off.

The next Pixel Watch is claiming a 24-hour battery life.

The first Pixel Watch was released in the fall last year. You can check out CNET's review of Google's smartwatch here.

Google had previously announced a Pixel event for Oct. 4, where it'll launch its new phones and smartwatch. Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the promo video leaks.