Liquid Cooling for Your iPhone? OnePlus Dock Has You Covered

OnePlus wasn't content with just putting liquid cooling inside its latest OnePlus 11 Concept. The company has also created a liquid cooling dock to cool down any device, including iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones. And unlike the OnePlus 11 Concept, you should be able to buy this cooling dock later this year.

Shown off at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the main part of the dock, which is full of liquid coolant, sits on your desk. A hose (that looks like a thick red charging cable) comes out of the dock and connects to a bracket holding your phone. The bracket resembles one you might use to view your phone on your car dashboard.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The bracket, equipped with a metal plate that gets extremely cold from the coolant, is in direct contact with the back of your phone. It should keep your phone from overheating during processor-intensive tasks, including gaming, which can raise the temperature of your handset, particularly when playing demanding games like Genshin Impact at max settings.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Gamers and others who require a lot of power on their devices might be used to getting frequent warnings about overheating during use. In that case, the OnePlus cooling dock could help you game for longer. Still, it's pretty niche and requires quite an elaborate setup. It also needs its own power supply, so don't expect to use it on the bus during your daily commute.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

OnePlus hasn't yet announced when it'll be on sale or how much it will cost, but it is projected to be available later in the year.