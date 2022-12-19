OnePlus 11 5G, Buds Pro 2 Are Going to Be Announced in February

OnePlus' next phone and earbuds now have an event date. On Monday the Chinese smartphone maker announced that its "OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event" will take place on Feb. 7 in New Delhi, India.

The company says that the Cloud 11 name "represents the upgraded technology and performance delivered by the brand's latest products, and to elevate the user experience from Cloud 9 to Cloud 11." As for what those products will be, the company has confirmed that its next flagship phone -- the OnePlus 11 5G, complete with a Hasselblad camera system and returning alert slider that was absent on the 10T -- and Buds Pro 2 earbuds will appear with OnePlus also teasing additional products as well.

It wasn't immediately clear what those other products will be, though OnePlus has already started talking about its upcoming mechanical keyboard in India. While the company sells only phones, a watch and earbuds in the US, in other markets it has a wider product portfolio. In India, for example, OnePlus also sells televisions, monitors and additional wearables.

OnePlus says it will share additional information about the February event "in the coming weeks." In the interim, those thinking about their next upgrade now have an idea of when at least one major Android phone may arrive.