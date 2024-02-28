X

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Special Edition Phone Looks Good in Purple

Here's everything you get when you buy the special Genshin Impact phone.

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R
1 of 16

OnePlus has partnered with developer HoYoverse for a special-edition Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R. It's purple, it's $699 and it comes with a whole suite of customized extras. They're all purple too.

We unboxed the set and you can see every bit of it, so scroll through to see more. 

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R box and accessories
2 of 16

Genshin Impact is a wildly popular mobile RPG with a bevy of characters, including Keqing, who is featured on all items here. Here's the whole lot. It comes in a large box and if you're not careful things could get messy.

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R Keqing case
3 of 16

First up, the special phone case that both protects your phone and shows your deep, undying love of Keqing. What's not to love? 

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R SIM removal tool
4 of 16

Even the SIM removal tool has been given a custom glow-up. It's probably my favorite part of the whole thing, because it doesn't raise too many questions. 

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R charging cable
5 of 16

The charging cable is purple, instead of OnePlus' usual red, in order to reflect Keqing's deep love of purple and/or Prince, I presume. 

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R cable
6 of 16

OnePlus has gone weirdly hard on the production of this cable. It's the first time the company has ever made a T-shaped connector. Keqing, I imagine, loves T-shaped connectors.

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R cable again
7 of 16

The end of the connector glows when plugged in, which makes sense, because Keqing is an electro element character. 

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R charger
8 of 16

Even the plug has been given the Keqing treatment.

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R Keqing pins
9 of 16

The set includes these pins, which feature cutesy versions of Keqing in various totally normal poses. 

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R Keqing pins
10 of 16

Which is your favorite? That's a rhetorical question. You love them all. 

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R Keqing pins again for some reason
11 of 16

The Genshin Impact wiki says that Keqing "chooses her own path with her own power and ability, instead of letting the gods determine her fate," and maybe with these pins you can do the same. 

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R Keqing pin
12 of 16

The wiki says Kiqeng's special dish is survival grilled fish. Mine is a chicken casserole. I also make a great roast chicken and a pretty mean lasagne when the mood takes me.

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R Keqing cutout
13 of 16

The set comes with these perspex cutouts of Keqing that you can stand up on your desk at work, if your HR department allows that sort of thing. 

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R Keqing cutout
14 of 16

Another perspex cutout that's smaller in size, but not in the statement it would make on your desk. 

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R Keqing display
15 of 16

The special set comes with a display stage that you can set up and dress with the phone, pins and all the other items in the collection. 

purple Genshin Impact version of the OnePlus 12R Keqing display
16 of 16

The phone has special Genshin Impact animations and artwork, along with special text message tones and a ringtone that's actually Keqing simply saying, "We live in an era of change, as the old order that has existed for a thousand years is about to be rewritten. Join me, let us bear witness to this historical moment together." Yes, I'm serious. Just imagine that going off while you're in a meeting. 

