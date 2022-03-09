Apple 'Peek Performance' Antarctica's Most Famous Shipwreck Found Pig Heart Transplant Patient Dies iOS 15.4 Arrives Next Week 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' More Free COVID Tests
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

New Spring Apple Watch Bands and iPhone 13, SE Cases. Where to Buy Them

Following its Peek Performance event, Apple released a variety of new color options for its iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

Nelson Aguilar headshot
Nelson Aguilar
watch-modelheader-blp-202203

The spring event brings more vibrant options to the Apple Watch and iPhone.

 Apple

After Apple's "Peek Performance" event finished yesterday, the company updated its website and released a handful of colorful, new iPhone 13 and iPhone SE cases, as well as a fair amount of casual, sport and luxury Apple Watch bands. All of these accessories are currently available for order on Apple's website.

Apart from this quiet launch of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, there are four new products that took center stage during the event -- updates of the iPhone SE and iPad Air, along with the all-new Mac Studio desktop and Studio Display monitor

See also

New iPhone 13 and iPhone SE Silicone Case colors

As the Cupertino-based company often does during its spring events, Apple unveiled a variety of new silicone case colors for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can order the cases right now directly from Apple's website, and they'll be available on Friday, March 11.

magsafe-202203
Apple/Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar

iPhone 13

iPhone SE

New Apple Watch band colors

The Apple Watch has many new bands, ranging from colorful sports bands thigh-end leather options in collaboration with Hermès. You can currently order the new watch bands from the Apple website.

Solo Loop

Braided Solo Loop

Sport Band

Sport Loop

Nike Sport Band

Hermès Jumping Single Tour

Hermès Leather

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's 'Peek Performance' Event in Less Than 10 Minutes
9:45