After Apple's "Peek Performance" event finished yesterday, the company updated its website and released a handful of colorful, new iPhone 13 and iPhone SE cases, as well as a fair amount of casual, sport and luxury Apple Watch bands. All of these accessories are currently available for order on Apple's website.

Apart from this quiet launch of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, there are four new products that took center stage during the event -- updates of the iPhone SE and iPad Air, along with the all-new Mac Studio desktop and Studio Display monitor.

New iPhone 13 and iPhone SE Silicone Case colors

As the Cupertino-based company often does during its spring events, Apple unveiled a variety of new silicone case colors for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can order the cases right now directly from Apple's website, and they'll be available on Friday, March 11.

Apple/Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar

iPhone 13









iPhone SE











New Apple Watch band colors

The Apple Watch has many new bands, ranging from colorful sports bands thigh-end leather options in collaboration with Hermès. You can currently order the new watch bands from the Apple website.

Solo Loop









Braided Solo Loop









Sport Band







Sport Loop











Nike Sport Band

Hermès Jumping Single Tour









Hermès Leather



















