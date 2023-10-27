New Google Maps Immersive View Update Is Coming Soon. Here's the Latest

Immersive View for Google Maps is getting another update in the coming days, Google announced in a blog on Thursday. First announced at its Google I/O event in May, the update will add a "multidimensional experience" for routes so you can see everything on your trip, including the weather -- whether you're driving, walking or taking your bike out -- before you head out the door.

In the blog, Google also announced Lens in Maps, a more detailed map and more EV information. We'll explain more below.

We'll tell you what's changing with Google Maps Immersive View and when it'll become available.

What changes are coming to Immersive View?

Coming soon, when you use Google Maps Immersive View, you'll be able to preview bike lanes, sidewalks, intersections and parking on your route. The route view is available for those who are driving, walking and even biking. The app will use AI and historical driving trends to show you what traffic might look like depending on what time you'll be on the road. For instance, if you're driving to work at 8 a.m., Immersive View may show a slew of cars versus just a few cars if you're taking a nice evening cruise.

You'll also be able to see air quality information and how weather changes the route throughout the day by using the time slider. For example, it may be sunny when you leave your house in the morning but rain could bring in cooler weather that would prompt you to grab a jacket and rain boots.

A sunny day will be reflected in the Immersive View of your route. Google

How does Immersive View work?

Google uses AI to combine its Street View and aerial images together to create 3D models within its Maps app. The idea is to make it feel like you're already at the location you're planning to visit before you even go -- for instance, a restaurant or a neighborhood.

When will the Immersive View update be available?

Google said it'll begin rolling out Immersive View for routes in the coming days to Android and iOS users, so be on the lookout for an update to your Maps app within the next week. The new update will be available in these cities: Amsterdam; Barcelona; Dublin; Florence and Venice, Italy; Las Vegas; London; Los Angeles; Miami; New York; Paris; San Francisco; San Jose, California; Seattle; and Tokyo.

Here's what else is coming to Google Maps

Google announced several other features for Maps coming in the weeks and months ahead. Here's what they are.

Lens in Maps: Previously known as Search with Live View, Lens in Maps uses AI and augmented reality to help you find information about nearby ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, coffee shops and stores. To use it, you'll tap the Lens icon in the search bar and move your phone around.

A more detailed map: Google Maps is getting updated colors throughout the map, as well as more realistic buildings and improved lane details. You'll also soon be able to see if there are HOV lanes along your route.

More EV information: EV drivers on Android and iOS are getting more charging station information, including whether a charger is compatible with their vehicle and whether the chargers are fast, medium or slow. Also, you'll be able to see when a charger was last used (to make sure you get a working charger).

