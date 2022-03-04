Ukraine War Updates Dead Rocket About to Crash Into the Moon Melinda Gates Opens Up Apple's March 8 Event Robert Pattinson's Batman Google Doodle Celebrates Winter Paralympic Games
Cheap AirPods 3 Deal: Woot Has Them on Sale for Just $145 for a Limited Time

We haven't seen many deals on AirPods lately, but here's a chance to score the AirPods 3 for a great discount.

Jared DiPane
The AirPods 3 are at their lowest price to date.

When it comes to true wireless headphones, one of the most popular options out there is Apple's AirPods. We are already on the third generation of them, and right now Woot has them on sale for a great price. Today you can pick up a pair of AirPods 3 for $145, a savings of about $34 compared to what Apple sells them for. This price is within a few dollars of the lowest we've ever seen for the AirPods 3, which was a deal that lasted for a short period of time around the holidays.

These are the latest model of Apple's AirPods and offer a new design that's closer in style to the AirPods Pro which are priced at $190 today. They don't have the noise cancelation or the rubber tips, but they have a longer battery life and still offer spatial audio. The case is closer in design to the AirPods Pro as well, though it is a little different in shape.

Be sure to grab a pair of these now if you are in need of some new headphones or want to upgrade your current ones for less. Read our AirPods 3 review.

