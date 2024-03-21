X

Moto G Power 5G (2024): What's in the Box? Not Much

Turns out, like more expensive phones, Motorola doesn't include a lot.

a Motorola Moto G Power (2024) and all the contents of its box

The new Motorola Moto G Power (2024) doesn't come with much other than just the phone.

The new Moto G Power 5G (2024) has numerous improvements like a bigger display, an upgraded processor, wireless charging, a new ultrawide camera and updated software. The review unit I tested even came in a fresh "pale lilac" color.

But the box for the affordable Motorola phone doesn't include much else.

Buying a $300 phone these days is more like getting a $1,000 plus premium one. And by that, I mean there are little-to-no extras in the box. For a few years, cheaper phones like the Moto G Power and some of Samsung's Galaxy A models included more accessories in the box (like a power brick) compared to flagship phones that were double the price.

Gone are the days when you got a wall charger with your phone. And you can forget getting any free cases. But it's not just what comes in the box. The Moto G Power does have a headphone jack and a microSD card slot which can support up to 1TB of additional storage.

Also, the Moto G Power comes in an eco-friendly box, so there's that.

What's in the box for the Moto G Power? Here is what's included:

  • A Moto G Power
  • A USB-C cable
  • A printed setup guide
  • A legal, safety and regulatory information sheet
  • A SIM card tool

