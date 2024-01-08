X
Meet JBL's New Live 3 Earbuds With a Touch Display in the Charging Case

Due to ship this summer, the new JBL Live 3 series will come in three different styles: Beam, Buds and Flex. All of them feature a 1.45-inch LED touch display in their charging cases.

David Carnoy Executive Editor / Reviews
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000.
David Carnoy
Last year JBL introduced its $250 Tour Pro 2 earbuds, which featured a "smart" charging case with a touch display. I thought the mini display was a bit of a gimmick, but it does act as a remote for your earbuds, which can be useful at times. 

Now JBL is bringing that same tricked-out charging case to its three new Live 3 earbuds: the Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3 and Live Flex 3. Though they'll cost $200, which is pricey, that's $50 less than what the Tour Pro 2 buds cost. JBL announced at CES 2024 that they'll ship this summer.

Here's a look at the three new models. As I said, they share the same case and have very similar features, including:

  • IP55 water- and dust-resistance (they can withstand a sustained spray of water).
  • Adaptive noise canceling.
  • Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio.
  • JBL Spatial Sound, six microphones (three in each bud).
  • Multipoint Bluetooth pairing.
  • Wireless charging.
  • Support for the LDAC audio codec.

JBL Live Beam 3

The Live Beam 3 earbuds have a noise-isolating design and look similar to the Live Buds Pro 2, which I like a lot, especially when they go on sale for $100. The Live Beam 3 are essentially JBL's AirPods Pro 2 competitor and should eventually sell for closer to $150.  Equipped with 10mm drivers, they offer up to 10 hours of battery life with ANC off (JBL didn't give a number for ANC on, but I suspect it's around seven hours). A 10-minute charge gives you four hours of battery life. They'll come in black or silver.

jbl-live-beam-3-silver

The JBL Live Beam 3. They'll come in black too.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

JBL Live Buds 3

These are the successor to JBL's Live Free 2 earbuds, and they also have a noise-isolating design but are stick-free for folks who want buds that are shaped like buds. They have 10mm drivers and offer up to 12 hours of battery life with ANC off (JBL didn't give a number for ANC on, but I suspect it's around nine hours). A 10-minute charge gives you four hours of battery life. They'll come in black or silver.

jbl-live-buds-3-silver
Enlarge Image
jbl-live-buds-3-silver

The JBL Live Buds 3 will also come in black.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

JBL Live Flex 3

The Live Flex 3 earbuds have an open design and are targeted at folks who want a set of buds more like Apple's AirPods 3 (since they have an open design, their noise canceling won't be as good as what you get with the noise-isolating models). Equipped with 10mm drivers, they offer up to 10 hours of battery life with ANC off (JBL didn't give a number for ANC on, but I suspect it's around seven hours). A 10-minute charge gives you four hours of battery life. They'll come in black or silver.

jbl-live-flex-3-black

The Live Flex 3 will also be available in silver.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

When all the new models are released this summer, I'll let you know how they sound and how good their noise-canceling and voice-calling performance is.  

