Holiday shopping can take over your entire month if you let it. From standing in long lines to battling through parking lots to coordinating being home for package arrivals, it can take a lot of work to buy gifts for everyone on your list. This becomes even more chaotic when you've waited until the last minute and have to curate some buzzer-beater options. Cut the stress this year by swapping out physical gifts for presents you can either email or print. Don't worry -- these awesome picks won't make it look like you scrambled to make a shoestring catch.

As long as the gift taps into your recipient's interests, they'll appreciate it just as much as a physical gift. Whether they love concerts, travel, music or binge-watching TV, you're sure to please everyone on your holiday list. Below, you'll find all sorts of interesting and creative gift options, including subscription boxes, printable gift cards, streaming services and more.

Danny Zapalac Fender Play The gift of guitar lessons Does your giftee have a guitar they've been meaning to learn how to play? Give them a nudge in the right direction with Fender Play. It offers three- to five-minute bite-size lessons to build confidence in beginners, and expands to more intermediate lessons that'll have them playing their favorite tunes in no time. They can choose between learning how to play acoustic and electric guitar, bass and ukulele, and the production quality is so detailed it'll feel like they're learning in person. You can get a one-year subscription for $150, but you can also find three-month subscriptions for as low as $27 on Amazon. $20 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Experience Give the gift of experiences Some people already have everything they want, or they're extra particular about what they like. And buying physical goods is a losing battle with them. In those cases, give the gift of an experience. It'll get them off the couch to try something new on the weekend, which'll enrich their week. Uncommon Goods offers thousands of live online experiences you can choose from that'll teach your giftee a craft. From flower arranging lessons to cocktail-mixing studios to astrology-chart classes, you can help them learn something new. Experiences start at $20 and go up to $260. See at Uncommon Goods

Mistobox MistoBox Coffee Subscription The gift of coffee If you have a coffee connoisseur on your list, there's no easier way to put a smile on their face than to gift them a supply of coffee for several months. MistoBox is unique in that it specializes in offering coffee from 60 smaller roasters, allowing your giftee to try artisan brands from across the US that they might not've come across otherwise. There are also four frequencies you can choose from: weekly, biweekly, triweekly or monthly. Gift subscriptions cost $20 per shipment, and you can choose how many shipments you'd like to give, ranging from two to 24. See at MistoBox

ClassPass Give the gift or exercise Come Jan. 1, everyone is going to be racing to the gym to start on their New Year's resolution of getting into better shape. Help your giftee get ahead of the curve -- and get motivated -- with ClassPass. It's great because it doesn't box them into one gym. They can choose between thousands of studios, gyms and spas, allowing them to bounce everywhere from SoulCycle to HIIT to a traditional gym. The variety will keep the workouts novel, helping them stick to their goal. A standard package is $89 per month, but gift card options start at $20. See at ClassPass

BetterHelp BetterHelp Give the gift of therapy Focusing on mental health is just as important as taking care of the physical variety, so give the gift of therapy this holiday season. Whether your giftee has been struggling with a change, seems to feel stuck or would just like to talk things through to get better clarity on a certain situation, a trained therapist can help. You can sponsor anywhere from one month to a year for your recipient. The cost of therapy ranges from $65 to $95 per week. See at BetterHelp

Sarah Tew/CNET Airbnb The gift of travel Give the gift of travel with an Airbnb card. Cards are only available digitally, but since you can apply the funds toward any booking, it shouldn't be a problem. With Airbnb, the giftee can pick their own destination, amenities and length of stay. The card doesn't ever expire, but it must be linked to their account within 90 days of purchase, so make sure you let them know that when you give it to them. Card amounts run from $25 to $2,000 when you purchase directly from Airbnb. See at Airbnb

Established Titles Lordship (or ladyship) Give someone a piece of Scotland and a title to go with it What's cooler than buying someone a star? Buying them an actual square foot of land in Scotland and the accompanying lordship or ladyship that goes with it. Each plot purchased comes with a personalized title certificate (delivered via email within 24 hours) and a unique plot number. This conservation-minded effort also promises a tree planted for every order. Title packs start at $50. This is such a fun, unique gift. Who wouldn't want to be "officially" designated a lord or lady? See at Established Titles

Amazon Audible Give the Netflix of books Why stop at a single book when you can gift someone a virtually unlimited supply? Audible gives your gift recipient access to thousands of titles each month, so they can enjoy tuning in to audiobooks while exercising, traveling or on the go. A one-month gift subscription to Audible costs $15, and your recipient gets one book credit to start them off. Or you can purchase three months with three credits ($45), six months with six credits ($90) or 12 months with 12 credits ($150). See at Audible

Sarah Tew/CNET Spotify All the music of the world, anywhere, anytime Unlimited on-demand music is one of the true technological joys of the 21st century. So give someone the gift of Spotify or another music subscription service. And what a gift that is: All the music of the world (more or less) at their fingertips, with options for offline listening, playlist sharing and more. You can get anything from a $10 gift card as a stocking stuffer to paying $100+ for a full-year subscription. Not sure which one to choose? Check out CNET's roundup of the best music-streaming services. See at Target

StubHub StubHub Treat them to a show There's nothing better than seeing a live performance, especially after you've been hunkering down during the winter months. Give them something to look forward to when the ice thaws with last-minute concert tickets from StubHub. Catch performances from Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Adele, Andrea Bocelli, Harry Styles and more. If live music isn't their style, you can give them the gift of laughter with performances from comedic legends such as Rob Schneider and others. StubHub also carries tickets to Broadway-style musicals and local ballet performances if you're looking to spend a classy night out. Be sure to check CNET's coupon page for money-saving codes from StubHub before you complete checkout. See at StubHub