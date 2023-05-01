Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
The Best Streaming Services to Give as Gifts

These streaming service gifts will keep on giving, and they're easy to get at the last minute.

sandman
Netflix
Best original shows
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short on the mic
Hulu
Best for TV show fans who've cut the cable cord
Disney+
Disney Plus
Fun for the whole family
yellowjackets-101-7085-r
Showtime
One of the most generous free trials around
Halo on Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus
A classic TV fan's dream
viki
Rakuten Viki
The ultimate service for K-Drama fans
porgy-and-bess
Met Opera on Demand
A night at the opera without leaving the house
haunt2
Shudder
For those who celebrate Halloween year-round
crunchyroll.png
Crunchyroll
For the die-hard anime fan
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If you're searching for a last-minute gift, whether it's your sister's birthday or your best friend's housewarming party, but haven't had time to shop, there's no need to panic. A TV and movie streaming service like NetflixHulu or Disney Plus is an easy last-minute present. Not only will a streaming service help your friends and loved ones stay entertained at home no matter what, but it's the gift that keeps on giving.

Whether you purchase a gift card online or in-store, many of the most in-demand services have a dedicated section for redeeming digital gift card codes so that your loved one can activate their subscription when they're ready to sink into the couch and take in some excellent original programming or revisit their favorite movie.

Before you buy a streaming gift card, there are a few things to consider. Your giftee will need a streaming device or smart TV to enjoy the service. (If they don't have one, congratulations! You've stumbled into another gift idea. CNET can help you navigate affordable, quality streaming devices and smart TVs.) In addition, once the gift card or gift subscription runs out, naturally, access to the service does, too. If they want to keep using the service, they need to add a credit card for payments.

Here's a list of some of the best streaming service gift subscriptions you can give to family and friends this year, from popular choices to some more niche products for people with particular viewing sensibilities:

sandman
Netflix

Netflix

Best original shows

Netflix

Streaming veteran Netflix -- like Hulu -- offers gift cards online or in-store through retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Kroger. Netflix offers three subscription tiers -- Standard ad-supported ($7 per month), Basic ($10 per month), (Standard ($15.49 per month) and Premium ($20 per month). 

Netflix is packed with movies, shows, documentaries and original content. With a subscription, you can also check out mobile games on the Netflix app for no extra charge. 

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short on the mic
Hulu

Hulu

Best for TV show fans who've cut the cable cord

Hulu

You can purchase physical or digital Hulu gift cards through retailers like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Walgreens, Kroger and PayPal. Hulu has a few different subscription tiers to choose from like basic Hulu ($8 per month) and ad-free basic Hulu ($15 per month). You can also subscribe to Hulu Plus Live TV ($70 per month) and Hulu Plus Live TV without ads ($82.99 per month). Hulu Plus Live TV now includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Hulu houses a huge catalog of movies, shows, documentaries and original content. 

Disney+
Disney

Disney Plus

Fun for the whole family

Disney Plus

Disney Plus offers new releases like Shang-Chi, classic Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel movies, as well as Disney Vault movies, fun documentaries and plenty of TV shows. Disney Plus doesn't have gift cards, but you can give a one-year gift subscription offer for new subscribers. 

A Disney Plus subscription otherwise costs $10 per month for the ad-based plan. Disney also offers two bundles. Trio Basic combines Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus with ads for $13 monthly. A $20-per-month Trio Premium bundle gets you all three streaming platforms, and only ESPN Plus has ads. ESPN Plus also offers one-year gift subscriptions for $100.

yellowjackets-101-7085-r
Showtime

Showtime

One of the most generous free trials around

Showtime

Showtime, a more direct competitor to HBO, includes award-winning shows, movies, documentaries, pay-per-view fights and more. You can get a Showtime gift card at multiple retailers like Barnes and Noble, Best Buy, CVS, GameStop, Walgreens, Walmart and more. Showtime also offers gift cards for its online store, but those gift cards can't be applied to a streaming subscription. 

Showtime is currently offering a 7-day free trial and then it costs $11 a month. If you choose an annual subscription, after your free trial, it costs $100 per year. You can also bundle Showtime and other services like Paramount Plus, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV and more for varying prices.

Halo on Paramount Plus
Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus

A classic TV fan's dream

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus, formerly CBS All Access, includes content from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and the Smithsonian Channel, as well as sports content from the NFL, SEC and more. Paramount Plus' basic plan is $5 per month after a seven-day free trial. You can also upgrade to Premium for $10 per month after the free trial. Paramount Plus also houses Showtime content, so users can choose the Essential with Showtime bundle or Premium for $12 per month after the free trial. Essential includes ads and doesn't include access to CBS. 

You can purchase a Paramount Plus gift card in-store or online through retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Sam's Club and more. 

Paramount Plus
britbox
Screenshot by CNET

Britbox

Netflix for British telly

Britbox

Bribox is one of my favorite niche streaming services. You can check out original content like The Long Call, riveting mysteries like Luther, The Fall, Poirot, classic comedies like Keeping Up Appearances and the Vicar of Dibley, dramas like Downton Abbey and MI-5 and so much more. Britbox costs $8 per month or $80 annually after a seven-day free trial. 

You can give a one-year subscription of Britbox this season with just a few clicks on the website.

broadwayhd
Screenshot by CNET

BroadwayHD

Broadway shows from the comfort of your couch

BroadwayHD

No more breaking the bank buying theater tickets or scouring the dark corners of the internet for a bootleg. BroadwayHD includes musicals, Broadway classics, Tony Award winners, Shakespeare, ballet and more. 

You can give one month of BroadwayHD for $12 or an annual subscription for $130. 

viki
Screenshot by CNET

Rakuten Viki

The ultimate service for K-Drama fans

Rakuten Viki

Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime have plenty of Korean dramas (my heart personally hasn't recovered from Netflix's Crash Landing on You), but if you're looking for a dedicated service for Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese, Japanese shows and movies. You can watch Viki for free with ads, or subscribe to Viki Pass Standard for $5 per month or $50 annually. Viki Pass Plus costs $10 per month or $100 per year after a 7-day free trial. Viki Pass unlocks more shows and movies, presents content in HD quality without ads, as well as first access to exclusives, originals and more. 

Unfortunately, the service doesn't have gift cards anymore, so if you want to buy a Viki Pass for a loved one, the best way is to buy a prepaid cash card for the recipient to put toward the subscription.  

ted-lasso-photo-020806
Apple

Apple TV Plus

Great original TV shows everyone is talking about

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus -- Apple's $7 per month streaming service -- has released some popular exclusive shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Dickinson and Schmigadoon. The service also has original documentaries and movies like Finch, starring Tom Hanks, Coda, and Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

There's not a dedicated Apple TV Plus gift card, but you can purchase a regular Apple gift card that the recipient can put toward their subscription. 

porgy-and-bess
Screenshot by CNET

Met Opera on Demand

A night at the opera without leaving the house

Met Opera on Demand

In a similar vein to BroadwayHD, the theater-goer in your life might enjoy a subscription to Met Opera on Demand. The service includes full-length operas like Madama Butterfly, Die Walküre, Aida, Carmen and more. Met Opera on Demand also includes a Live in HD series, which adds new titles every month. 

Give your loved one a one-year Met Opera on Demand subscription for $150 through its website.

sundance
Sundance Now/Screenshot by CNET

Sundance Now

Great for true crime fans

Sundance Now

Sundance Now offers collections of award-winning dramas, thrillers, documentaries, true crime, international movies and more. The service is a great spot to explore high-quality, off-the-beaten-path titles like One Million American Dreams, God's Own Country, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, She's Beautiful When She's Angry, and more. 

The service costs $7 per month or $60 annually after a seven-day free trial. Sundance Now doesn't offer subscription gifting, but you can always buy a prepaid cash card for the recipient to put toward the subscription.  

haunt2
Momentum Pictures

Shudder

For those who celebrate Halloween year-round

Shudder

Just because stores have swapped out Halloween decor for Christmas trees doesn't mean scary movies should be shelved too. Shudder is the ultimate streaming service for horror movie fans. With a subscription, you can watch classics like Children of the Corn and Carnival of Souls, as well as Shudder Originals, sci-fi, creature features, psychological thrillers and more. 

A Shudder subscription costs $6 per month or $57 per year after a seven-day free trial. Like some of the other services on this list, it doesn't offer a dedicated gift card, but you can buy a prepaid cash card for the recipient to put toward the subscription.  

dylsxdtxqaaezx4
Criterion

Criterion Channel

For the film buff in your life

Criterion Channel

The film buff in your life will love a subscription to the Criterion Channel. The service includes more than 1,000 classic, contemporary, art-house, international and independent films. With a subscription, you can check out films like Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps, An Affair to Remember, Bride of Frankenstein, Charlie Chaplin's The Gold Rush, Paris is Burning and Frances Ha. 

You can order a gift subscription to the Criterion Channel on its website. Choose a one-month subscription for $11, all the way up to a year for $100. 

crunchyroll.png
Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll

For the die-hard anime fan

Crunchyroll

You can find a good selection of anime on other streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu, but Crunchyroll is a well-known hub for manga, games, news, as well as popular anime shows like Attack on Titan, Bleach, My Hero Academia, Death Note and Inuyasha. You can use Crunchyroll for free, but the Premium tier unlocks an ad-free, HD-viewing experience across multiple devices. In addition, you'll get early access to anime titles within about an hour of the original broadcast in Japan, as well as discounts on DVDs and more. 

Crunchyroll offers three premium tiers -- Fan ($8 a month), Mega Fan ($10 a month) or Ultimate Fan ($15 a month) after a 14-day free trial. You can give a premium subscription tier through the website. 

