The Best Streaming Services to Give as Gifts

If you're searching for a last-minute gift, whether it's your sister's birthday or your best friend's housewarming party, but haven't had time to shop, there's no need to panic. A TV and movie streaming service like Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus is an easy last-minute present. Not only will a streaming service help your friends and loved ones stay entertained at home no matter what, but it's the gift that keeps on giving.

Whether you purchase a gift card online or in-store, many of the most in-demand services have a dedicated section for redeeming digital gift card codes so that your loved one can activate their subscription when they're ready to sink into the couch and take in some excellent original programming or revisit their favorite movie.

Netflix? Disney Plus? Streaming services make quick and easy gifts. Sarah Tew/CNET

Before you buy a streaming gift card, there are a few things to consider. Your giftee will need a streaming device or smart TV to enjoy the service. (If they don't have one, congratulations! You've stumbled into another gift idea. CNET can help you navigate affordable, quality streaming devices and smart TVs.) In addition, once the gift card or gift subscription runs out, naturally, access to the service does, too. If they want to keep using the service, they need to add a credit card for payments.

Here's a list of some of the best streaming service gift subscriptions you can give to family and friends this year, from popular choices to some more niche products for people with particular viewing sensibilities:

Screenshot by CNET Rakuten Viki The ultimate service for K-Drama fans See at Rakuten Viki Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime have plenty of Korean dramas (my heart personally hasn't recovered from Netflix's Crash Landing on You), but if you're looking for a dedicated service for Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese, Japanese shows and movies. You can watch Viki for free with ads, or subscribe to Viki Pass Standard for $5 per month or $50 annually. Viki Pass Plus costs $10 per month or $100 per year after a 7-day free trial. Viki Pass unlocks more shows and movies, presents content in HD quality without ads, as well as first access to exclusives, originals and more. Unfortunately, the service doesn't have gift cards anymore, so if you want to buy a Viki Pass for a loved one, the best way is to buy a prepaid cash card for the recipient to put toward the subscription. See at Rakuten Viki

Sundance Now/Screenshot by CNET Sundance Now Great for true crime fans See at Sundance Now Sundance Now offers collections of award-winning dramas, thrillers, documentaries, true crime, international movies and more. The service is a great spot to explore high-quality, off-the-beaten-path titles like One Million American Dreams, God's Own Country, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, She's Beautiful When She's Angry, and more. The service costs $7 per month or $60 annually after a seven-day free trial. Sundance Now doesn't offer subscription gifting, but you can always buy a prepaid cash card for the recipient to put toward the subscription. See at Sundance Now

Momentum Pictures Shudder For those who celebrate Halloween year-round See at Shudder Just because stores have swapped out Halloween decor for Christmas trees doesn't mean scary movies should be shelved too. Shudder is the ultimate streaming service for horror movie fans. With a subscription, you can watch classics like Children of the Corn and Carnival of Souls, as well as Shudder Originals, sci-fi, creature features, psychological thrillers and more. A Shudder subscription costs $6 per month or $57 per year after a seven-day free trial. Like some of the other services on this list, it doesn't offer a dedicated gift card, but you can buy a prepaid cash card for the recipient to put toward the subscription. See at Shudder

Criterion Criterion Channel For the film buff in your life See at The Criterion Channel The film buff in your life will love a subscription to the Criterion Channel. The service includes more than 1,000 classic, contemporary, art-house, international and independent films. With a subscription, you can check out films like Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps, An Affair to Remember, Bride of Frankenstein, Charlie Chaplin's The Gold Rush, Paris is Burning and Frances Ha. You can order a gift subscription to the Criterion Channel on its website. Choose a one-month subscription for $11, all the way up to a year for $100. See at The Criterion Channel