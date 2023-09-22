Junkworld Brings Cartoon Mayhem to Apple Arcade

On Friday, the tower-defense and strategy game Junkworld sent its cartoon bandits and mutants charging onto Apple Arcade. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases.

Junkworld was developed by Ironhide Game Studio, the developer of strategy games such as Iron Marines Invasion and Legends of Kingdom Rush.

In Junkworld, you lead a gang called the Scavengers in a post-apocalyptic world. To survive the hostile environment, your group takes on roving gangs of raiders, mutants and a tyrannical regime called The Order.

Junkworld is a classic tower-defense game. Each map has predetermined paths your enemies will take, and you have to figure out the best way to use your resources to stop them. Some units will do better than others against certain enemies, so you have to plan accordingly.

But Junkworld isn't all action. There are plenty of jokes and gags throughout the game, like one where a character refers to the early game as a tutorial to the confusion of others. And the game's art style makes the apocalypse look like a Saturday morning cartoon you'd watch when you were younger -- or in my case, as an adult.

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.