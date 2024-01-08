JBL Intros 4 New Value Headphones at CES 2024

At CES 2024, JBL has launched a quartet of new headphones that are set to ship in March. They're all upgraded versions of existing models and are designed with value in mind, as three of the four models list for under $100 and are likely to sell for even less later in the year.

Here's a quick look at the new headphones, two of which feature active noise canceling.

JBL Tune 520BT ($50)

These are JBL's new entry-level on-ear headphones. A lightweight model with 33mm drivers, they fold flat and have better battery life than their predecessor -- up to 57 hours, and an extra three hours of battery with just five minutes of charge. They're equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint Bluetooth pairing but don't have active noise canceling. They'll be available in black, white, purple and blue.

The JBL Tune 520BT. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

JBL Live 670NC ($100)

This step-up on-ear model with 32mm drivers features active noise canceling and also improves on its predecessor's battery life, offering up to a whopping 70 hours (or 44 hours with ANC on), and an extra three hours of battery with just five minutes of charge. This model includes the latest Bluetooth 5.3 (with LE Audio) and multipoint Bluetooth pairing. It also has JBL's Ambient Aware (transparency mode) and TalkThru features. It'll be available in black, white and blue.

JBL's Live 670NC. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

JBL Tune 720BT ($80)

JBL says its new entry-level over-ear Bluetooth headphones have been upgraded to include up to 76 hours of battery life and are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3. The 720BT will be available in black, white and blue. They have 40mm drivers.

The JBL Tune 720BT. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

JBL Live 770NC ($130)

This active noise canceling model offers up to 70 hours (44 hours with ANC on), and an extra three hours of battery life with just five minutes of charge. Like the 670NC, it's equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio and also has JBL's Ambient Aware and TalkThru features. The 770NC will be available in black, white and blue.