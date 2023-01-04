JBL Debuts a Bunch of New Earbuds at CES

Back in August of last year, JBL unveiled some new earbuds -- the JBL Tour Pro 2 -- that had a LED display in their case. Those buds and their eye-catching design have be reintroduced at CES along with several other earbuds that don't quite offer the same wow factor but are updates of previous models.

JBL, which is owned by Samsung, bills the Tour Pro 2 as the first true wireless headphone with a "smart" charging case and says you can tap the 1.45-inch LED touch display to manage music, receive calls, message and social media notifications in real time without having to view on a phone or from the JBL Headphones app.

Here's a look at all the new earbuds JBL announced at CES. I've provided the list prices -- but note that JBL earbuds typically sell at a discount a few months (or even weeks) after their release.

Premium earbuds

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET JBL Tour Pro 2: $250, spring 2023 JBL's top-of-the-line earbuds The JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds are the company's new flagship model. These are their key specs: True adaptive noise canceling with customizable ANC and ambient sound

High-res audio certified with 10mm dynamic drivers

IPX5 splash-proof

Customizable sound via JBL Headphones app for iOS and Android

Battery life: 10 hours in the earbuds with 30 hours in the case, or 8 hours plus 24 more in the case with ANC activated

Get 4 hours of battery life from a 15-minute charge

6-microphones (3 mics in each bud) with VoiceAware for voice calls

Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio compatible

Price: $250

Shipping spring 2023

Midrange earbuds

JBL JBL Tune Buds: $100, June 2023 Noise-canceling stemless earbuds The JBL Tune buds are the company's new midrange bean-shaped earbuds. 10mm driver

Bluetooth 5.3

4 microphones

Active noise canceling and Smart Ambient mode

IP54 splash-proof and dust-resistant

Battery life: 12 hours playback plus 36 in case (10 plus 30 with ANC on)

Price: $100

Scheduled to ship in June 2023

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET JBL Tune Beam: $100, June 2023 Noise-isolating ANC earbuds with a stick design The JBL Tune Beam have a noise-isolating design like Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. 6mm driver

Bluetooth 5.3

4 microphones

IP54 water and dust-resistant

Active noise canceling and Smart Ambient mode

Battery life: 12 hours playback plus 36 in case (10 plus 30 with ANC on)

Price: $100

Scheduled to ship in June 2023

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET JBL Tune Flex: $100, June 2023 Open earbuds with a stick design The JBL Tune Flex are the company's new Apple AirPods 3 competitor. 12mm driver

Bluetooth 5.2

4 microphones

Active noise canceling and Smart Ambient mode

IPX4 splash-proof

Battery life: 8 hours playback plus 24 in case (6 plus 18 with ANC on)

Price: $100

Scheduled to ship in June 2023

Sport earbuds

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET JBL Endurance Peak 3: $100, February 2023 Sports buds with ear hook The Endurance Peak 3 are the third generation of JBL's sport earbuds with ear hooks. 10mm dynamic driver delivers bold sound tuned for sport, with rich bass

50 hours of total playtime: 10 hours in the earbuds plus 40 hours in the case

10-minute speed charge gives you 1 hour of battery life

IP68 water- and dustproof

Ambient Aware and Talk Thru: Stay alert or have a quick chat without taking off the headphones

4 microphones for calls (dual beamforming)

PowerHook design with TwistLock technology for a secure fit

JBL Headphones app compatible to personalize your listening experience

Price: $100

Scheduled to ship in February 2023

Budget earbuds

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET JBL Vibe Buds: $50, February 2023 Budget earbuds with stemless design The budget-priced Vibe Buds have a stemless design and decent battery life. They do not have active noise canceling. 8mm driver

Smart Ambient mode

IPX54 splash-proof and dust-resistant

Battery life: 8 hours playback plus 24 in case

Price: $50

Scheduled to ship in February 2023

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET JBL Vibe Beam: $50, February 23 Budget noise-isolating earbuds with a stick design The budget-priced Vibe Beam are noise-isolating earbuds with a stick design. They don't have active noise canceling. 8mm driver

Smart Ambient mode

IPX54 splash-proof and dust-resistant

Battery life: 8 hours playback plus 24 in case

Price: $50

Scheduled to ship in February 2023