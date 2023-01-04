JBL Debuts a Bunch of New Earbuds at CES

Back in August of last year, JBL unveiled some new earbuds -- the JBL Tour Pro 2 -- that had a LED display in their case. Those buds and their eye-catching design have be reintroduced at CES along with several other earbuds that don't quite offer the same wow factor but are updates of previous models.
JBL, which is owned by Samsung, bills the Tour Pro 2 as the first true wireless headphone with a "smart" charging case and says you can tap the 1.45-inch LED touch display to manage music, receive calls, message and social media notifications in real time without having to view on a phone or from the JBL Headphones app.
Here's a look at all the new earbuds JBL announced at CES. I've provided the list prices -- but note that JBL earbuds typically sell at a discount a few months (or even weeks) after their release.
Premium earbuds
JBL Tour Pro 2: $250, spring 2023
JBL's top-of-the-line earbuds
The JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds are the company's new flagship model. These are their key specs:
- True adaptive noise canceling with customizable ANC and ambient sound
- High-res audio certified with 10mm dynamic drivers
- IPX5 splash-proof
- Customizable sound via JBL Headphones app for iOS and Android
- Battery life: 10 hours in the earbuds with 30 hours in the case, or 8 hours plus 24 more in the case with ANC activated
- Get 4 hours of battery life from a 15-minute charge
- 6-microphones (3 mics in each bud) with VoiceAware for voice calls
- Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio compatible
- Price: $250
- Shipping spring 2023
Midrange earbuds
JBL Tune Buds: $100, June 2023
Noise-canceling stemless earbuds
The JBL Tune buds are the company's new midrange bean-shaped earbuds.
- 10mm driver
- Bluetooth 5.3
- 4 microphones
- Active noise canceling and Smart Ambient mode
- IP54 splash-proof and dust-resistant
- Battery life: 12 hours playback plus 36 in case (10 plus 30 with ANC on)
- Price: $100
- Scheduled to ship in June 2023
JBL Tune Beam: $100, June 2023
Noise-isolating ANC earbuds with a stick design
The JBL Tune Beam have a noise-isolating design like Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earbuds.
- 6mm driver
- Bluetooth 5.3
- 4 microphones
- IP54 water and dust-resistant
- Active noise canceling and Smart Ambient mode
- Battery life: 12 hours playback plus 36 in case (10 plus 30 with ANC on)
- Price: $100
- Scheduled to ship in June 2023
JBL Tune Flex: $100, June 2023
Open earbuds with a stick design
The JBL Tune Flex are the company's new Apple AirPods 3 competitor.
- 12mm driver
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4 microphones
- Active noise canceling and Smart Ambient mode
- IPX4 splash-proof
- Battery life: 8 hours playback plus 24 in case (6 plus 18 with ANC on)
- Price: $100
- Scheduled to ship in June 2023
Sport earbuds
JBL Endurance Peak 3: $100, February 2023
Sports buds with ear hook
The Endurance Peak 3 are the third generation of JBL's sport earbuds with ear hooks.
- 10mm dynamic driver delivers bold sound tuned for sport, with rich bass
- 50 hours of total playtime: 10 hours in the earbuds plus 40 hours in the case
- 10-minute speed charge gives you 1 hour of battery life
- IP68 water- and dustproof
- Ambient Aware and Talk Thru: Stay alert or have a quick chat without taking off the headphones
- 4 microphones for calls (dual beamforming)
- PowerHook design with TwistLock technology for a secure fit
- JBL Headphones app compatible to personalize your listening experience
- Price: $100
- Scheduled to ship in February 2023
Budget earbuds
JBL Vibe Buds: $50, February 2023
Budget earbuds with stemless design
The budget-priced Vibe Buds have a stemless design and decent battery life. They do not have active noise canceling.
- 8mm driver
- Smart Ambient mode
- IPX54 splash-proof and dust-resistant
- Battery life: 8 hours playback plus 24 in case
- Price: $50
- Scheduled to ship in February 2023
JBL Vibe Beam: $50, February 23
Budget noise-isolating earbuds with a stick design
The budget-priced Vibe Beam are noise-isolating earbuds with a stick design. They don't have active noise canceling.
- 8mm driver
- Smart Ambient mode
- IPX54 splash-proof and dust-resistant
- Battery life: 8 hours playback plus 24 in case
- Price: $50
- Scheduled to ship in February 2023
JBL Vibe Flex: $70, February 2023
Budget open earbuds
The Vibe Flex are open earbuds with a stick design.
- 8mm driver
- Smart Ambient mode
- IPX54 splash-proof and dust-resistant
- Battery life: 8 hours playback plus 24 in case
- Price: $50
- Scheduled to ship in February 2023