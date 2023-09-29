James Bond Infiltrates Apple Arcade in Cypher 007

Prepare to step into the shoes of Bond, James Bond, in Cypher 007 on Apple Arcade. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play as the famous spy at no additional charge, and without ads or in-app purchases.

This Bond game was developed by Tilting Point, which has developed mobile games based on popular TV series, like Star Trek, Narcos and Spongebob Squarepants.

In this Bond game, you are captured by Ernst Blofeld, the head of Spectre and Bond's arch nemesis. Then, you are forced to relive past Bond missions in order to collect intel needed to stop Blofeld and Spectre.

But Cypher 007 is different from past Bond games. While other games, like the classic GoldenEye 007 and James Bond 007: Nightfire, were action focused, Cypher 007 emphasizes stealth.

The game wants you to sneak past guards and hide from view as much as possible and there are plenty of opportunities to do so in each stage. If you're spotted by the guards, you have a better chance of survival if you run and hide. You can try to fight the guards, but I'm pretty sure when I tried I heard one of them say, "No Mr. Bond, I expect you to die," before I had to restart the mission.

You can access this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.