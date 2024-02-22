It's Not Just You: AT&T Is Having Network Issues

AT&T's wireless network appears to be dealing with a major outage on Thursday. The carrier has confirmed to CNET that it is suffering from "wireless service interruptions."

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning," a spokesperson told CNET. "We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored."

When on Wi-Fi, you can still make calls and send messages through services like Apple's iMessage and FaceTime and Meta's WhatsApp. AT&T also offers Wi-Fi calling that allows you to place calls over a Wi-Fi network using your regular number if you already have the feature enabled on your device.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage, how widespread it is or when services might return to normal. Reports on social media suggested the outage was widespread with DownDetector, a website where users can report issues with websites and services, showing a spike in problems with AT&T beginning at around 6 a.m. ET.

While reports suggested that issues were also affecting the networks of Verizon and T-Mobile, both carriers confirmed to CNET that their respective offerings are fine.

"We did not experience an outage. Our network is operating normally," a T-Mobile spokesperson told CNET in a statement. "Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks."

"Verizon's network is operating normally," a Verizon spokesperson said in a statement. "Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation."

CNET has reached out to AT&T for additional details and will update as we learn more.