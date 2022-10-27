Apple Earnings Preview iPhones With USB-C Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Fingernail-Painting Robot DOJ Probe of Tesla Musk Visits Twitter HQ Halloween Candy Prices Xbox Price Tag
Apple Says iPhones, iPads Helped United Airlines Avoid 13M Minutes of Delays

Apple says the devices helped streamline boarding, service and maintenance.

Andrew Blok headshot
Andrew Blok
Bags being loaded into a United Airlines aircraft.
Josh Miller/CNET

By using iPads and iPhones across its operations, United Airlines has reduced passenger delays by 13 million minutes, Apple said. That's the time equivalent of eliminating an hour delay for more than 216,000 passengers.

The statistic comes from a blog post published today on Apple's website detailing its relationship with United Airlines. In a video accompanying the post, Linda Jojo, United's vice president and chief customer officer, says United has been using iPads for over 10 years and that the airline has used more than 120,000 Apple devices. 

A United Airlines employee specifically credited digitizing parts of the between-flight maintenance process, made possible by Touch ID, with a 10-minute reduction in turnaround time for flights.

As demand for flying rebounded after COVID-19 put a halt to most travel, delays and cancellations trended upward as well. Airline ticket prices are likewise elevated in the travel boom.

