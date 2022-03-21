Long Live Touch ID: Why Apple Sticks With Older Tech

/>
E
D
I
T
O
R
S
’
C
H
O
I
C
E
I
N
N
O
V
A
T
IO
N
A
W
A
R
D
Reviews
All Reviews
Award Winners
Versus
Gift Guide
Best Products
Best 5G Phone
Best Antivirus
Best Cash-Back Credit Cards
Best Cordless Vacuum
Best Internet Providers
Best Laptop
Best Massage Gun
Best Mattress
Best Meal Kit Delivery Service
Best Mesh Wi-Fi
Best Peloton Alternative
Best Rowing Machine
Best Streaming Service
Best TV
Best VPN
Best Wireless Earbuds
Popular
Apple iPhone 13
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus
Google Pixel 6
Nest Doorbell with battery
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet
TP-Link Archer AX21
News
All news
Politics
Social Media
Privacy
Misinformation
Tech
All tech
Mobile
Computing
Home Entertainment
Services & Software
Culture
All Culture
Entertainment
Sports
Fashion
Internet Culture
Science
All Science
Space
Climate
Biology
Money
All money
Banking
Credit Cards
Cryptocurrency
Insurance
Investing
Loans
Mortgages
Taxes
Wellness
All wellness
Fitness
Medical
Nutrition
Parenting
Personal Care
Sleep
Home
CNET Home
Home Energy & Utilities
Home Internet
Home Security
Kitchen & Household
Smart Home
Yard & Outdoors
Cars
Roadshow
Reviews
Video
News
Pictures
Recalls
Auto Buying Program
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Best Cars
Best Affordable Cars
Best Convertibles
Best Electric Cars
Best Family Cars
Best Fuel-Efficient Cars
Best Hybrids
Best Luxury SUVs
Best Midsize SUVs
Best Sedans
Best Small SUVs
Best SUVs
Best Tech Cars
Best Trucks
Best Used Cars
Best car products
Best Backup Camera
Best Car Battery Charger
Best Car Cover
Best Car Vacuum
Best Dash Cam
Best Portable Jump Starter
Best Portable Tire Inflator
Best Radar Detector
Deals
All deals
The Cheapskate
Best Apple Watch Deals
Best Laptop Deals
Best Macbook Deals
Best Mattress Deals
Best Meal Kit Deals
Best TV Deals
Best VPN Deals
Coupons
Adidas Coupons
Ashley Furniture Coupons
Blue Nile Promo Codes
Dick's Sporting Goods Coupons
Doordash Promo Codes
eBay Coupons
Edible Arrangements Coupons
ExpressVPN Coupons
Fanatics Coupons
Forever 21 Coupons
H&M Coupons
Home Depot Coupons
Hotels.com Coupons
HP Coupon Codes
Office Depot Coupons
Overstock Coupons
Samsung Promo Codes
Seatgeek Promo Codes
StubHub Discount Codes
Surfshark Coupons
Turbotax Coupons
Vistaprint Coupons
Vitacost Coupons
Walmart Promo Codes
edition
editions
English
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
search
Go
Long Live Touch ID: Why Apple Sticks With Older Tech
Mar 21 2022
Phones
Up Next
OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Tested vs. iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Up Next
OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Tested vs. iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra
06:17
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Announced: Lower Price, Bigger Battery
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Announced: Lower Price, Bigger Battery
04:32
iPhone SE 2022 vs. Galaxy A53 5G: How These Affordable Phones Stack Up
iPhone SE 2022 vs. Galaxy A53 5G: How These Affordable Phones Stack Up
05:41
Review: The iPhone SE Is an Incredible Value
Review: The iPhone SE Is an Incredible Value
12:36
Check Out the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro in Green
Check Out the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro in Green
04:59
Apple's 2022 iPhone SE Is Equal Parts New and Old
Apple's 2022 iPhone SE Is Equal Parts New and Old
08:02
Apple Updates iPhone SE With 5G and A15 Bionic Chip
Apple Updates iPhone SE With 5G and A15 Bionic Chip
03:44
New Green Finishes Coming for iPhone 13
New Green Finishes Coming for iPhone 13
01:11
Comparing Galaxy S22 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra
Comparing Galaxy S22 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra
17:10
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News
All latest news
Long Live Touch ID: Why Apple Sticks With Older Tech
Long Live Touch ID: Why Apple Sticks With Older Tech
05:43
Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Tossed, Pixar Same-Sex Kiss Restored
Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Tossed, Pixar Same-Sex Kiss Restored
01:31
OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Tested vs. iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra
OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Tested vs. iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra
06:17
Pfizer and Moderna Seek Approval for Second COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters and Netflix Tests Fees for Sharing Accounts
Pfizer and Moderna Seek Approval for Second COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters and Netflix Tests Fees for Sharing Accounts
01:35
How 5G Sparked a Battle Between Airlines and Wireless Carriers
How 5G Sparked a Battle Between Airlines and Wireless Carriers
09:20
Google Sets Date For Developers Conference, Netflix Tests New Fees
Google Sets Date For Developers Conference, Netflix Tests New Fees
01:40
Most Popular
All most popular
Sony QD-OLED Eyes-On: Early Look at (Maybe) the Best TV Ever
Sony QD-OLED Eyes-On: Early Look at (Maybe) the Best TV Ever
08:08
Check Out Sony's New 2022 TVs, From Big to Bigger, 8K to QD-OLED
Check Out Sony's New 2022 TVs, From Big to Bigger, 8K to QD-OLED
04:23
2022 Volkswagen Golf R: Less Than the Sum of Its Parts
2022 Volkswagen Golf R: Less Than the Sum of Its Parts
05:09
Mac Studio Review: Testing Apple's New Desktop for Creators
Mac Studio Review: Testing Apple's New Desktop for Creators
12:15
Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Tossed, Pixar Same-Sex Kiss Restored
Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Tossed, Pixar Same-Sex Kiss Restored
01:31
iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
10:51
Latest Products
All latest products
OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Tested vs. iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra
OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Tested vs. iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra
06:17
iPhone SE 2022 vs. Galaxy A53 5G: How These Affordable Phones Stack Up
iPhone SE 2022 vs. Galaxy A53 5G: How These Affordable Phones Stack Up
05:41
Check Out Sony's New 2022 TVs, From Big to Bigger, 8K to QD-OLED
Check Out Sony's New 2022 TVs, From Big to Bigger, 8K to QD-OLED
04:23
Sony QD-OLED Eyes-On: Early Look at (Maybe) the Best TV Ever
Sony QD-OLED Eyes-On: Early Look at (Maybe) the Best TV Ever
08:08
Mac Studio Review: Testing Apple's New Desktop for Creators
Mac Studio Review: Testing Apple's New Desktop for Creators
12:15
Super73 C1X Electric Motorcycle First Look
Super73 C1X Electric Motorcycle First Look
04:06
Latest How To
All how to videos
Get the Most Out of Multitouch on Your Trackpad
Get the Most Out of Multitouch on Your Trackpad
01:32
How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck
How to Play Epic Games Store Games on Steam Deck
08:32
Finder Shortcuts for Your Mac
Finder Shortcuts for Your Mac
01:39
How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player
How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player
06:22
Add Your Contact Info to Your Mac Login Screen
Add Your Contact Info to Your Mac Login Screen
01:03
Snap Groups and Snap Layouts Make Messy Desktops a Thing of the Past
Snap Groups and Snap Layouts Make Messy Desktops a Thing of the Past
01:48
Phones
iOS 15
Apple