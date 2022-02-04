iPhone SE 3 could arrive in early March

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's new low-cost iPhone, rumored to be called the iPhone SE 3, could be launched as soon as the beginning of March.

On Friday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple is planning to hold an event on or around March 8, where it will introduce the new low-cost iPhone along with an updated iPad Air. This would be the first Apple event of 2022 and will be an online presentation, according to Gurman.

The iPhone SE debuted in 2020 at $399 and remains the most affordable iPhone in Apple's lineup. Recent reports suggest that the latest iPhone SE had been sent to India for testing and that its debut was imminent.

The iPad Air was last updated in October 2020, when it was given a design refresh in line with the iPad Pro models. The 2022 iPad Air is set to feature an updated processor as well as the addition of 5G to the cellular models, Gurman reported.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.