iPhone SE 2022 vs. 2020: Pay Attention to These Possible Differences

John Kim/CNET

Apple's first event of the year is confirmed for March 8. That means we could see the iPhone SE 3 in two days, if rumors are to be believed. The new more affordable iPhone would succeed the 2020 iPhone SE, which stuffed iPhone 11 Pro processing power into a pocket-friendly iPhone 8 body.

Rumors suggest that the new iPhone SE will be outfitted with 5G and Apple's A15 processor, bringing speed up to 2022 standards. Apart from the addition of Face ID, speculation is that the phone's design will remain largely the same, with a 4.7-inch display.

Here's how the rumored specs for the expected iPhone SE 3 compare to those of the previous iPhone SE.