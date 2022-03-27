Like 2020's second-generation iPhone SE, the third-generation iPhone SE -- sometimes referred to as the iPhone SE (2022) -- has the same chassis as the iPhone 7 and 8 with upgraded internal components, now including Apple's A15 Bionic processor and 5G support. It's currently Apple's most affordable iPhone, starting at $429 for the 64GB version or $479 for the 128GB version. It's also got the smallest display in the iPhone lineup, with a 4.7-inch screen.

But you probably know all that if you've bought the new iPhone SE already and are here to find a case for it. Note that most iPhone 7 and 8 cases will fit the 2022 SE and case makers tend to label their SE cases as being compatible with the iPhone 7/8 as well as the iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone SE (2022). As a result of this backward compatibility, some of the cases on this list are ones we tried with earlier iPhone models and can recommend them based on our previous experience using them.

While I've included a wide variety of cases, I've put an emphasis on cases that are also a good value. If you're buying a so-called value smartphone like the iPhone SE, you probably don't want to spend too much on a case. And since some of these cases have been on the market for a while, you will see some nice discounts on excellent iPhone SE cases.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET My two favorite Otterbox cases are the Commuter Series and Symmetry Series, both of which come in a variety of colors. The dual-layer Commuter Series is a little more protective and and has a latch that covers the charging port. Price can vary by color.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Zagg's Gear4 cases for the iPhone SE are similar in quality to Speck and Otterbox cases. The Piccadilly is probably the best value at around $10 (I'm linking to a case for the 2020 iPhone SE, but the case is compatible with the 2022 SE and has gold trim instead of black). The Crystal Palace ($11) is similar but completely clear.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Spigen's Tough Armor cases have been around a while and are notable for their circular cutout exposing the Apple logo and their built-in kickstand. They do offer decent protection and hold up fairly well over time, though not quite as well as some Otterbox and Speck cases. The Tough Armor is available in multiple color options.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Otterbox's Symmetry Series comes in a variety of color options, including a clear version with glitter. As I said, the Otterbox's Commuter Series case offers slightly more protection but you can't go wrong with its Symmetry Series cases.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Spigen Slim Armor CS comes in a variety of color options and has a slot that allows you to store a couple of credit cards (or a single credit card and some cash) inside the case. The only downside is that it's not compatible with wireless charging.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Urban Armor Gear offers a few different case designs for the iPhone SE in a variety of colors. I personally like the Plasma, but the Armor, Pathfinder and Plyo are also good, with the Plyo having the slimmest design. UAG's cases all feature good corner protection and meet military drop-test standards.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Incipio's NGP case is a simple translucent case that offers decent protection in a slim package. The blue version is currently $6 at Amazon. It's listed as being compatible for the iPhone 8 but will fit the iPhone SE, both 2022 and 2020 models.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Spigen's sister brand Cyrill makes a few different cases for the iPhone SE. I like the Leather Brick (it's "vegan" leather, not real leather), but all of Cyrill's cases are well-designed and decent for the money. The Leather Brick is available in a few color options.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET LifeProof's Wake case is made out of recycled ocean plastic. While I wouldn't call it supertough -- it isn't enclosed at the bottom -- it's rated for 6-foot drop protection and is attractively designed. Available in three color options, price varies by color.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET I bought a similar version of this case to use with a Samsung phone. It's a faux-leather wallet case that has a magnetic clasp with room on the inside for three credit cards and some cash. It also converts into a kickstand for watching video.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Griffin's Survivor cases offer 6-foot drop protection with reinforced (and raised) corners that can help your phone avoid damage should it fall facedown.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Incipio's Organicore case is another eco-friendly case that Incipio says is 100% compostable. The oat-colored version is on sale for $10.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET The third-gen iPhone SE has an IP67 water resistance rating, which means it can survive being dunked in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. But if you want an even more waterproof option, LifeProof's Fre case is the way to go. This once-popular case (before the iPhone got some waterproofing) is still quite expensive but it does offer maximum protection for your phone.