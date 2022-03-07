iPhone SE 2022 vs. 2020: Every Spec We Know, Compared

John Kim/CNET

The rumored iPhone SE 3 just might make its debut tomorrow at Apple's first event of the year. This revamped budget iPhone would serve as the successor to the excellent-value 2020 iPhone SE.

Rumors suggest that the new iPhone SE will be outfitted with 5G and Apple's A15 processor, bringing speed up to 2022 standards. Apart from the addition of Face ID, speculation says the phone's design will remain largely the same, with a 4.7-inch display.

Here's how the rumored specs for the expected iPhone SE 3 compare to those of the previous iPhone SE.