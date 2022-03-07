6 Million People Have Died From COVID Apple Event on Tuesday: How to Watch iPhone SE With 5G iOS 15.4: New Features Google Doodle Honors International Women's Day
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

iPhone SE 2022 vs. 2020: Every Spec We Know, Compared

An iPhone SE 3 is rumored to be on the way. How will it measure up to the last iPhone SE?

Mary King headshot
Mary King
iphone-se-2020-21

The last iPhone SE debuted in 2020.

 John Kim/CNET

The rumored iPhone SE 3 just might make its debut tomorrow at Apple's first event of the year. This revamped budget iPhone would serve as the successor to the excellent-value 2020 iPhone SE

Rumors suggest that the new iPhone SE will be outfitted with 5G and Apple's A15 processor, bringing speed up to 2022 standards. Apart from the addition of Face ID, speculation says the phone's design will remain largely the same, with a 4.7-inch display.

Here's how the rumored specs for the expected iPhone SE 3 compare to those of the previous iPhone SE.

Rumored iPhone SE 2022 specs vs. iPhone SE 2020 specs


 iPhone SE 2022 (rumored) iPhone SE 2020
Display size, resolution 4.7-inch LCD 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels
Pixel density TBD 326ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.45x2.65x0.29 in 5.45x2.65x0.29 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 138.4x67.3x7.3 mm 138.4x67.3x7.3 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) TBD 5.22 oz; 148g
Mobile software iOS 15 iOS 13
Cameras TBD Back: 12-megapixel Front: 7-megapixel Video capture: 4K
Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Storage TBD 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Connector TBD Lightning
Special features Face ID, 5G Water-resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM, e-SIM); wireless charging; home button with Touch ID
Price off-contract (USD) $300 to 399 $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB)
Price (GBP) TBD £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB)
Price (AUD) TBD AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB)
See also