iPhone SE 2022 Preorder: Where to Buy Apple's Newest iPhone

It's been two years since Apple launched the last iPhone SE, and the company has just unveiled its successor, the iPhone SE 2022. A replacement for the iPhone SE has been rumored for a while, but now that it's official you may be looking to replace your current iPhone SE with a new one. We've rounded up all of the best places for you to preorder one right now, along with all the best iPhone SE 2022 deals you can find today.

Apple

One of the biggest upgrades to the iPhone SE 2022 is that it now supports 5G, so you'll be able to get faster data speeds while out and about, assuming you're in a 5G-compatible area. Apple has boosted the processor up to the A15 Bionic and is now using the same tough glass that's used on the iPhone 13 series. It maintains the same overall size and design as the previous-gen model, which means there's a Touch ID sensor on the front but a 12MP camera on the back that will be made even more powerful thanks to the A15 processor.

When will the iPhone SE 2022 be made available?

Apple announced the iPhone SE 2022 on Tuesday, March 8 during an event. The phone will officially be available to preorder on Friday, March 11, with in-store availability starting on Friday, March 18.

How much will the iPhone SE 2022 cost?

Base pricing for the iPhone SE 2022 starts at $429 for the base model that comes equipped with 64GB of storage. You will also be able to upgrade to a 128GB or 256GB version.

What colors will the iPhone SE 2022 come in?

You'll be able to purchase the iPhone SE 2022 in midnight, starlight and Product Red.

Best iPhone SE 2022 preorder deals

While the iPhone SE may not get quite the same amount of attention as the iPhone 13 did or the iPhone 14 will, that doesn't mean there won't be any deals to take advantage of. We've rounded up all the best places to preorder the new iPhone SE along with all the best deals that you won't want to miss out on.

Best Buy is one of the best places to pick up the all-new iPhone SE because it's one of the few places that will carry the carrier versions as well as the unlocked ones. It doesn't look like there are a ton of deals on the new iPhone SE right now, nor any special offer from Best Buy. We will update if that changes.

If you prefer to buy your new iPhone right from the source, you can do that for the iPhone SE. Apple has all the carrier models along with the unlocked one available in its online store. You can pay the full retail price upfront or split it into 24 months of interest-free payments when you use an Apple Card during checkout.

It doesn't look like Verizon has any great offers for those looking to pick up a new iPhone SE like it has in the past for other devices. You can finance the phone for just over $11 a month for 36 months or you can buy it outright starting at $429. If you bundle a new iPad Air and iPhone SE on payment plans, Verizon will give you a $150 credit towards the price of the new iPhone SE.

AT&T will be offering the phone for full retail pricing or via 36 monthly payments starting at $11.95 a month for the 64GB model. The carrier will have all three colors and you can pick between 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.