iPhone 15 Series Compared: Which Model Suits You?

The iPhone 15 series has been around for several months now, while the rumored iPhone 16 will only arrive in the fall. If you're currently considering an upgrade to Apple's latest iPhone lineup, it's surely worth knowing how each of the four models stack up. Apple's iPhone 15 lineup includes a base iPhone 15 and a larger iPhone 15 Plus, which offer comparable specs to one another. The series also includes the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the later boasts a few differences that make the Pro Max stand out more than it has previously. Apple unveiled all four at its Wonderlust event in September, alongside the Watch Series 9 and the Watch Ultra 2.

For starters, the Dynamic Island, the shape-shifting cutout introduced in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, is now standard across the entire iPhone 15 series. The entire lineup has also now switched to USB-C for charging. But that's where the similarities end, more or less, with each iPhone model standing out via its design, camera and other features.

The colors of the iPhone 15 line. Apple/Screenshot by CNET

For instance, colors vary across the entry-level and Pro lineups. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come in brighter color options like pink, yellow, green and blue along with a darker black. However with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max now coming in a titanium chassis, those phones come in darker shades that Apple is labeling natural titanium, blue titanium, white titanium and black titanium.

Additionally, Apple eliminated the toggle switch on the Pro models in favor of what it calls the "Action button." Essentially, it's a multifunction button that lets you program it for a wide range of tasks, like taking a photo or launching a timer.

That USB-C port arrives to the iPhone 15 line after a European Union mandate, and will allow the iPhone to make use of the same charging cables that power Android phones, recent iPads and other electronics. While all four models use USB-C charging as a standard, the speed of data transfer varies between base and Pro models. Only the Pro models support USB 3, which offers faster 10Gbps speeds. But if you want to take advantage of those faster speeds, you'll need to buy your own USB 3 cable since Apple ships all phones with just a USB 2 cable.

As for the cameras, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have two cameras on the back, while the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max get three. You get a 48-megapixel wide lens, which has telephoto capabilities, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with either regular model. The Pro models feature a 12-megapixel telephoto lens complete with 3x optical zoom. You can also shoot at multiple focal lengths with the Pro models: 24mm, 28mm and 35mm.

Further to that, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has its own exclusive camera perk via the upgrade to a new telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, the most that has ever been included on an iPhone.

Both iPhone 15 Pro phones can shoot spatial video, which is essentially a 3D video that can be viewed on Apple's forthcoming Vision Pro headset.

And like the iPhone 14 line, the iPhone 15 line includes different processors depending on the model. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will run on the A16 Bionic chip, which debuted last year on the iPhone 14 Pro. Meanwhile the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max phones will ship with the new A17 Pro chip, which Apple says will make the higher-end iPhone better suited for graphics and gaming.

To check out more differences between the different iPhone 15 models, check out our specs chart below.