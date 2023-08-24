iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Rumored To Include Gray and Blue Colors

A new iPhone 15 rumor suggests the two premium phones, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, will come in a pair of new signature colors: gray and blue.

In addition to traditional black and silver, in most years, Apple changes out the more unique colors for its phones. Last year's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max came in gold and purple hues; this year's premium handsets will come in "Titan Gray" and a dark blue, unnamed sources told 9to5Mac.

The rumor also suggested that the higher-end phones will be offered in titanium (like the Apple Watch Ultra) instead of stainless steel.

This follows another leak earlier this week suggesting what colors Apple's cheaper iPhones could come in. An Apple leaker who goes by @URedditor on X (formerly Twitter) posted (formerly tweeted) that this year's baseline iPhone 15 will come in a range of colors: pink (in a rose gold or blush gold hue), green, blue, yellow, black and possibly even orange. The leaker noted that "we should see at least some of these," suggesting that several may not make the final list.

Last year's iPhone 14 came in five different colors at launch -- midnight (black), starlight (silver), pastel purple, light blue and a special red hue for Project Red -- with yellow arriving back in March this year.

Apple hasn't publicly announced when its iPhone event will be, but since its fall showcase typically lands in the middle or end of September, we're likely only weeks away from all the products about to be revealed by the tech giant. A new range of iPhones will top the event, but we also expect the Apple Watch Series 9 and possibly new models in other product families, like iPads or AirPods.