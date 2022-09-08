Apple's New Colors for iPhone 14: How 'Deep' Does the Purple Get?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

At its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Apple unveiled the colors for its new iPhone 14. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models will be available in five different shades, including a new pastel blue.

For its red iPhones, Apple is continuing is partnership with Product Red, a non-profit organization that support health initiatives fighting HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 via the Global Fund. Portions of the proceeds from sales of red iPhones will go to Project Red.

The iPhone 14 Pro models come in four completely different colors, including a new eye-catching shade Apple calls "deep purple" (pictured above).

Look over the color options for iPhone 14 so you'll be ready when the time comes to pick a shade. Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 start Sept. 9, and the phones will become available on Friday, Sept. 16.

iPhone 14 colors

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus colors

Midnight

Starlight

Purple

Blue

Product Red

Apple/Dawnthea Price Lisco/CNET

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max colors

Space black

Silver

Gold

Deep purple

