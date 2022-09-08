Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

Apple's New Colors for iPhone 14: How 'Deep' Does the Purple Get?

Check out the available shades before you decide on an iPhone 14.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
iPhone 14 in purple
The iPhone 14 Pro models add a new color called "deep purple."
Apple

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

At its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Apple unveiled the colors for its new iPhone 14. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models will be available in five different shades, including a new pastel blue. 

For its red iPhones, Apple is continuing is partnership with Product Red, a non-profit organization that support health initiatives fighting HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 via the Global Fund. Portions of the proceeds from sales of red iPhones will go to Project Red.

The iPhone 14 Pro models come in four completely different colors, including a new eye-catching shade Apple calls "deep purple" (pictured above). 

Look over the color options for iPhone 14 so you'll be ready when the time comes to pick a shade. Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 start Sept. 9, and the phones will become available on Friday, Sept. 16.  

Apple event: Full coverage

iPhone 14 colors

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus colors

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus colors
Apple/Dawnthea Price Lisco/CNET

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max colors

  • Space black
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Deep purple

For more, check out everything else Apple announced Wednesday, including the AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra and the iOS 16 release date