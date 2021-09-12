iPhone 13 price: Apple's new iPhone could have a higher storage tier

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Apple Event

Apple's new iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 13, is expected to debut on Sept. 14 at the tech giant's next 2021 event, but how much will it cost? Price is always a major factor in making a technology purchase. For instance, the iPhone 12 lineup itself came in four models, each in different storage tiers that hit a range of prices. While we expect a similar iPhone 13 lineup will come in at a variety of prices, a prospective shopper could even find those too high and choose to instead turn toward previous iPhone's like the aforementioned iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3.

Right now the most expensive iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of storage, comes in at $1,399 in the US, £1,399 in the UK and AU$2,369 in Australia. And a new rumor tips that the iPhone 13 line might get an even larger 1TB storage option, which if true would become the new highest-end and probably most-expensive iPhone model.

Read more: How to watch Apple's Sept. 14 event live and everything we expect

We have a few thoughts on whether to buy an iPhone 12 now or wait. Meanwhile, rumors about the iPhone 14 are already starting up, with reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicting that the iPhone 14 Pro Max (or whatever the largest model in Apple's 2022 lineup is called) will have a $900 price tag, "the lowest price ever for a large (6.7-inch) iPhone."

In addition to this price-themed roundup, we've also gathered the rumors swirling around the iPhone 13's camera specs, design and colors and the phone's rumored features. And don't miss our iPhone 13 wish list. We won't know the final price structure until Apple reveals new phones next week. But in the meantime, we can make some educated guesses on the iPhone 13's price.

Read more: iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the rumored upgrades

The iPhone 13 may be pricier than the iPhone 12. According to an August report from DigiTimes, the tech giant is considering increasing the costs for the iPhone 13 to compensate for the escalating price of chip production from its supplier, TSMC. Apple's supplier is looking to increase the cost by as much as 20% for "advanced and mature process technologies" by January 2022, the report says. It's unclear, based on the report, how much the iPhone price could increase.

Since the iPhone isn't expected to be a major technical upgrade from the iPhone 12, which was the first to include 5G support, analysts previously predicted that the new iPhone will cost about the same as the iPhone 12, the base version of which starts at $799 (£799, AU$1,349). Since the iPhone 12 led to the largest revenue and profit quarter in Apple's history, the company may be incentivized to follow a similar pricing structure.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's 2021 iPhone event could have a date

Here's the iPhone 12's US pricing, for reference:

iPhone 12 US pricing iPhone 12 model 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 12 Mini (carrier model) $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 12 Mini (SIM-free from Apple) $729 $779 $879 N/A iPhone 12 (carrier model) $799 $849 $949 N/A iPhone 12 (SIM-free from Apple) $829 $879 $979 N/A iPhone 12 Pro N/A $999 $1,099 $1,299 iPhone 12 Pro Max N/A $1,099 $1,199 $1,399

It's also possible that Apple may lower the price of the iPhone 13, as other models like Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE and Google's Pixel 5 did in 2020. The Samsung Galaxy S21, released in January, also boasted a lower price tag, starting at $200 less than its predecessor.

For more, check out our review of the iPhone 12 and the best ways to sell or trade in your old iPhone.