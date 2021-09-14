iPhone 13 price and preorder: How and when to buy Apple's new phones

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

After months of rumors, the iPhone 13 is finally coming -- Apple announced its latest phone Tuesday at its annual iPhone launch event, code-named "California." Soon, you'll be able to get your hands on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Preorders begin Friday, Sept. 17. (more details below).

The iPhone 13 comes with its share of notable new features, including next generational camera system with a new cinematic video mode, A15 bionic chip, longer battery life and 128GB starting storage capacity. Alongside the iPhone 13, Apple also announced the final version of iOS 15 (here's how to download and install iOS 15) and a few other big surprises, like Smart Data mode.

Let's dive into the iPhone 13 pricing, discounts and carrier preorders. This story will continue to update as more preorder and pricing information comes in from carriers and retail stores.

When do iPhone 13 preorders go live?



Apple announced that preorders for all new iPhone 13 models will begin on Friday, Sept 17.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 most exciting iPhone 13 rumors

How much will the iPhone 13 models cost?

As with previous iPhones, pricing will depend on the model and storage capacity. The base models for each are below:

iPhone 13 starts at $799.

starts at $799. iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699.

starts at $699. iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999.

starts at $999. iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

iPhone 13 pricing

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 13 $799 $999 $1,099

iPhone 13 Mini $699 $799 $999

iPhone Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone Pro Max $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 $1,599

Where can I buy the iPhone 13?

Vendors will confirm their offers and phone availability over the next few hours and days, it's safe to say that existing Apple retail partners that sold the iPhone 12 will sell the newest model. That includes Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and other mobile carriers.

Deals from retailers and carriers selling the iPhone 13

Apple customers can trade in an eligible device to get the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max for free or lesser than the retail price -- depending on your trade-in value. You can select your wireless carrier from Apple's website to get special deals or you can trade in your device with Apple and select one later. Apple's deal lets you get up to $790 off the new iPhone 13 models when trading in the iPhone 8 or a newer model. Other phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Pixel 3 and LG G8 ThinQ are also eligible for trade-ins.

New and current customers can get the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Mini for free, depending on trade-in, plan and financing. AT&T will also offer $700 off the iPhone 13 and $1,000 off the iPhone 13 Pro Max with qualifying trade-ins under a few conditions. The deal only applies to those with an unlimited plan and a 36-month installment plan. You must have an eligible trade-in that's in good, working condition. The iPhone 11 and 12 lines (and XS Max), as well as recent phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20, S21, Note 20, Google Pixel 5 and LG Wing, are among the phones that can get the full discount on the iPhone 13 Pro. Others, like the iPhone X, XS and XR, Galaxy S10 line, Pixel 4 line and OnePlus 8 line are among the phones able to get the iPhone 13 Mini for free. You can check how much your device is worth at AT&T's trade-in site. As with other carrier deals, you won't get the full value upfront, with AT&T instead dishing the discount as a monthly bill credit for the next three years to keep you on its network. If you switch carriers or cancel service early, you'll be responsible for the remaining balance on the phone.