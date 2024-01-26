Instant Slow-Mo Is One of My Favorite Galaxy S24 Features

Samsung infused the Galaxy S24 lineup with a bunch of new features powered by generative AI -- some of which are helpful, and some of which aren't. But among my favorites is Instant Slow-Mo, which does exactly as the name implies.

Just press and hold on any video in the Galaxy S24's gallery, and it'll automatically switch to slow motion as you're watching it. Samsung achieves this by using generative AI to create new frames, which applies a slow motion effect to the clip. It's available on the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra as part of Samsung's new suite of Galaxy AI features, which will eventually make their way to the Galaxy S23 series.

I tried this out on a few clips over the past week as I've been reviewing the Galaxy S24 Ultra. But one of my favorites is this video of a Boston Dynamics robotic dog I spotted roving around outside Samsung's research and development center.

Instant Slow-mo on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by generative AI. Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Instant Slo-Mo isn't perfect, however. I wish it were easier to save the clip in slow motion after previewing it. Pressing and holding down on the video only shows how the footage would look in slow motion. You have to tap the pencil icon and press a button labeled "Adjust speed" to save it in slow motion.

Instant Slo-Mo isn't a game changer, and it's certainly not reason enough to upgrade your phone. But it's fun to play around with, and I think it's a strong example of how generative AI can make certain aspects of your phone actually feel new and different. It reminds me of how I felt about portrait mode when it arrived on the iPhone 7 Plus in 2016. It wasn't significant enough on its own to justify buying a new phone, but it showcased the benefits of having an extra camera.

