How to update your iPhone apps in iOS 15

Updating the apps on your iPhone or iPad is a quick and easy way to gain new features, new levels in games or fix bugs and security issues in the apps you use. But you may not even know if updates to your apps are available or how to update your apps -- unless you know where to look.

Prior to the release of iOS 13 in September 2019, updating your apps was more of a straightforward process. You'd just open the App Store, tap on the Updates tab, pull down to refresh the list and hit Update All. It's the process all iPhone owners followed since the launch of the App Store in 2008, and the process you can still use if you have an older Apple device that isn't compatible with anything later than iOS 12.

You won't find the Updates tab when you go to update your iPhone apps in iOS 15. Apple filled that space with its Apple Arcade gaming subscription service with the release of iOS 13. Even with the absence of a separate Updates tab, the process of updating your apps is just as quick and easy, but it's hidden.

Where to find your hidden iPhone app updates

1. Open the App Store.

2. Tap on your Profile icon in the top-right corner.

3. Scroll down to the Available Updates section, where you'll find any app updates that are ready to be installed. You can still use pull-to-refresh to force your device to look for updates.

If you have updates, you can either update them individually or tap on the Update All button and call it a day. The ability to delete apps from the update list is also somewhat hidden. Swipe left across an app if you want to remove it.

