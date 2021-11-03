How to pair AirPods with your iPhone and other Apple devices in just 3 seconds

Lexy Savvides/CNET

One aspect that makes Apple's AirPods so appealing is how easy it is to set them up. Connecting the earbuds to your iPhone only takes a few seconds and very minimal effort. As long as you're signed into iCloud, your AirPods will automatically sync with any other supported Apple device -- like a MacBook Air or iPad -- that's linked to your Apple ID.

Apple now sells four different types of AirPods: the standard AirPods (second generation), the new third-generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max. The setup process is the same between all models, even if you have the original 2016 AirPods.

Here's a more detailed look at how to get started with your new AirPods.

Connect your AirPods to all of your Apple devices at once

After unboxing the AirPods, unlock your iPhone, then open the AirPods' charging case next to the phone (or your iPad). Don't do anything else. After a second or two, there will be a pop-up on your iPhone asking if you want to connect the AirPods to it. Tap Connect. A few seconds later, the pop-up will display the current battery level of your AirPods and the charging case.

That's all there is to it! Depending on your AirPods model, you may also see a few additional tips and instructions on this pop-up screen. For example, if you have the second-generation AirPods, third-generation AirPods or AirPods Pro and you haven't set up the "Hey, Siri" feature on your iPhone, you'll be prompted to do so when pairing your AirPods.

To start using AirPods with your iPad, open Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen, and tap on the AirPlay button. You should see your AirPods listed as an option. On your Mac, you can open Control Center (assuming you have Big Sur or later installed) and do the same thing.

If you're having trouble, make sure Bluetooth is turned on and your iPhone's software is up to date. Keep your AirPods in their case with the lid closed and hold the pairing button until it flashes white. Hold the case with your AirPods inside near your iPhone and flip open the lid.

Now that your AirPods are connected, you'll want to make sure you know all their tricks. We have guides to getting the most out of standard AirPods, the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max.