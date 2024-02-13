Honor's Magic V2 Porsche Edition Has a Stylus Inside the Box

Honor teamed up with German carmaker Porsche to design a foldable phone that "harnesses distinct sportscar DNA." The Magic V2 RSR is a limited-edition version of Honor's flagship Magic V2, which lays claim to the title of world's lightest and thinnest book-style foldable phone.

The Magic V2 RSR's back cover is designed to resemble the "flyline" of a Porsche 911's hood. The camera bump, which is framed by titanium, is a similar shape to the car's rounded windshields. Apart from the design, the biggest difference between the regular Magic V2 and the Porche edition is that the Magic V2 RSR comes with a stylus inside the box. The stylus can be used on both the cover screen and the inner one.

The Magic V2 RSR pays homage to Porsche cars, particularly through its design. Honor

There are other minor differences between the RSR edition and a regular Magic V2: The RSR model has more storage space (1TB vs. 512GB) and what Honor calls an anti-scratch nanocrystal shield display for the cover screen. The company says this screen is better protected against drops and scratches than regular nanocrystal glass, partially thanks to a layer of silicon nitride over the glass material. And at 234 grams, the Magic V2 RSR is 3 grams heavier than the Magic V2.

Those differences aside, the Magic V2 RSR is otherwise identical to the regular Magic V2. It has a still-peppy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a triple-camera module (complete with a telephoto lens) and a large battery that supports 66-watt fast charging. It also comes with four years of Android software upgrades and five years of security updates.

Honor is expected to release the Magic V2 RSR internationally for a higher price than the Magic V2, which starts at for £1,700 in the UK, and 1,999 euros in the EU.