Google's emojis are getting a face-lift in Android 12 this fall

Google's emoji are getting a new look that's set to debut when its Android 12 mobile operating system arrives this fall. And you don't have to be fluent in emoji to understand why. Google spelled it out in a blog post Friday.

"Emoji have a global audience and it's important for them to be globally relevant," the blog post reads.

Google points to the pie emoji as an example. It currently mimics a slice of pumpkin, which is a favorite in the US but not so well known internationally. The updated emoji looks like a whole, uncut pie, and could represent "apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, cherry pie, chicken pot pie, beef and mushroom... the list goes on," Google says.

The face mask emoji will undergo a subtle yet significant change: its eyes, once solemnly closed, will now be open. Some emoji received corrective updates, like the motorway emoji, which had wrongly colored lines. Others will become dynamic and change when they're viewed in dark mode, like the sun and moon emojis.

But you don't have to wait for Android 12 to see the new emojis -- Google says updates will start rolling out to Gmail and Google Chat starting later this month. Nor will you need to have Android 12 installed on your device; all apps that support Appcompat will automatically receive the update.