Google Reveals Brand-New Android Logo and 3D Robot

Google has updated its Android logo and mascot, revealing a new 3D look for the robot.

A gif shows the Android robot going from its traditional green coloring to blue, yellow, rainbow and also wearing a hard hat, decorated as a disco ball and even covered in hair.

"The bugdroid -- the face and most identifiable element of the Android robot -- now appears with more dimension, and a lot more character," Goole said Tuesday. "As a visual signifier of our brand, we wanted the bugdroid to appear as dynamic as Android itself."

The full-body version of the bugdroid has also been 3D-ified, so that it can be "a versatile and reliable companion across channels, platforms and contexts," Google said.

For the logo, "Android" now has a capital A and a rounder font to match the Google logo.

Android also has some new features, including one on its Lookout App that uses artificial intelligence to generate detailed descriptions of any images you open in the app, to make it more accessibility friendly for people who are blind or low-vision.

Google's new Assistant at a Glance widget also uses AI, and will bring you information on your home screen "like high-precision weather alerts, dynamic travel updates and upcoming event reminders," Google said in its blog post Tuesday.

Here are some other features for Android announced:

Google Wallet Pass photo import: so you can store any kind of ticket or pass with a barcode or QR code in your Google Wallet.

Zoom and Cisco's Webex are coming to Android Auto.

Saying "Hey Google, good morning" will bring you a recap of your sleep stats from the night before.

Android 14 is set to be released this fall. Here's how to download the beta version and all the big Android 14 features announced at Google I/O in May.

Google will also launch its new phone, the Pixel 8, on Oct. 4.