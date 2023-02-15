Ring Car Cam Review iOS 16.3.1 Update 'Ant-Man 3' Review 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Release Date PlayStation VR 2 Teardown Epic Galaxy S23 Deal Da Vinci's Forgotten Experiments Probiotic Foods for Gut Health
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: How Both Samsung Phones Stack Up

The Samsung Galaxy S23 looks like a powerful phone, but last year's Galaxy S22 is still quite good.

Mike Sorrentino
Samsung Galaxy S23
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products.

The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Feb. 1 during the company's Unpacked event, but you might find that the company's 2022 phone might have everything you need for a lower price. Last year's Galaxy S22 is now available with a $100 price drop. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs, like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

However, there are a number of improvements with the Galaxy S23 that are definitely worth considering when weighing if you should spend an extra $100 for the newer phone. We haven't yet had the chance to fully review the Galaxy S23 yet -- though you can see our full Galaxy S23 Ultra review here -- the phone is shipping with a slightly bigger battery than the Galaxy S22.

This could be quite meaningful: In her Galaxy S22 review, CNET's Lisa Eadicicco found battery life to be a weak point. The phone also includes a "Galaxy-optimized" version of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. We don't know how big of a difference that optimization will make, but it seems to be at least faster than last year's chip.

If you want a quick look at the differences between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22, we put the specs for each into the below chart. Other notable differences include the front-facing camera -- 12-megapixel on the S23 versus 10-megapixel on the S22 -- and video capture settings.

 Galaxy S23 Galaxy S22
Display size, resolution 6.1-inch AMOLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels; 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate; 1,750 nits 6.1-inch AMOLED; FHD+ (1080x2340); 120 Hz
Pixel density 425 ppi 425 ppi
Dimensions (inches) 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 in 5.7 x 2.77 x 0.29 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 168 g (5.93 oz) 167g (168g for mmWave model)
Mobile software Android 13 Android 13
Rear Cameras 50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel (telephoto) 50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 10-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel 10-megapixel
Video capture 8K at 30fps 8K at 24 fps
Processor Galaxy-optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB
RAM 8GB 8GB
Expandable storage No No
Battery 3,900 mAh (25W wired charging) 3,700 mAh (25W wired charging)
Fingerprint sensor In-display In-display
Connector USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack None None
Special features 5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, faster wired charging, wireless PowerShare to charge other devices 5G (mmw/Sub6), 120Hz display, IP68 rating, 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging
Price off-contract (USD) $800 (8GB/128GB) $700 (8GB/128GB)
Price (GBP) £849 (8GB/128GB) £769 (8GB/128GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,349 (8GB/128GB) AU$1,149 (8GB/128GB)