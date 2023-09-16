Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro: New Phones Unveiled

If you're waiting on a new phone that's not the iPhone 15, Google has a couple of suggestions. The tech giant abruptly updated its Google Store site last week with details on its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

"Arriving 10/4," the page reads. "Coming in hot. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro."

A Pixel 8 video also briefly shows off both phones. The Pixel 8 appears in both the video and images on the Google Store site as a blush-colored handset with a rose gold camera casing. The Pixel 8 Pro is presented in a nude color with a champagne gold camera strip.

"Meet the new Pixel phones, featuring the most advanced Pixel cameras yet, and Google AI to help you do more, even faster," the page says.

Some of the details center around the use of artificial intelligence, including the (not new) photo-editing tools Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, as well as Live Translate.

You can click a sign up button to get updates on "devices, news, tips, and offers from the Google Store -- including more about the new Pixel 8 phones."

Google also added photos and teased details on the upcoming Pixel Watch 2, saying the smartwatch will likewise launch on Oct. 4 and will have "even more personalized help, safety features, and health insights." Google has since teased the next Pixel watch in another video.

The first Pixel Watch was released in the fall last year. You can check out CNET's review of Google's smartwatch here.

Google had previously announced a Pixel event for Oct. 4, where it'll launch its new phones and smartwatch.