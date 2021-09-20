Get these excellent AirPods Pro alternative earbuds for only $39

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen for the , but it's still a good deal if you're looking for a budget AirPods Pro alternative. Edifier, via Amazon, is discounting these buds from $65 to when you click the instant 20% off coupon and then add the extra 20% off code 3UA3TEVJ at checkout, bringing the total discount to $26 or 40% off. That's about as good a deal you can get for an excellent pair of "cheap" true-wireless earbuds. Note that they're selling for -- yes, it's a bit confusing, but the two products are the same. The bonus 20% off code 3UA3TEVJ is good through Sept. 24 and the buds are available in white or black.

While the TWS 330NB buds are missing a sensor that automatically pauses your music when you take them out of your ears, they feature good sound quality for the money, decent active noise canceling with a transparency mode, and solid voice calling. They have three microphones in each bud for noise canceling and noise reduction during calls.

They fit my ears well -- they're essentially AirPods Pro clones -- and while the touch controls are a little limited, they are programmable using the Edifier Connect app for iOS and Android (you can also set the level of touch sensitivity). They have an IP54 rating, which means they're splash- and dust-proof, and battery life is rated at four hours with noise canceling on and five hours with it off at moderate volume levels. That's only OK, but you do get an additional two charges in the charging case.