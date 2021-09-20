Pfizer says COVID vaccine is safe for kids ages 5 to 11 iOS 15's best features Google labor trial Emmys 2021: Netflix tops HBO #EmmysSoWhite trends
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get these excellent AirPods Pro alternative earbuds for only $39

The Edifier TWS 330NB, a really good set of active noise canceling earbuds, are 40% off on Amazon and a nice bargain.

edifier-tws330nbEnlarge Image

The Edifier TWS 330NB earbuds are also available in black.

 David Carnoy/CNET

This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen for the Edifier TWS 330NB, but it's still a good deal if you're looking for a budget AirPods Pro alternative. Edifier, via Amazon, is discounting these buds from $65 to $39 when you click the instant 20% off coupon and then add the extra 20% off code 3UA3TEVJ at checkout, bringing the total discount to $26 or 40% off. That's about as good a deal you can get for an excellent pair of "cheap" true-wireless earbuds. Note that they're selling for $48 on another Amazon product page -- yes, it's a bit confusing, but the two products are the same. The bonus 20% off code 3UA3TEVJ is good through Sept. 24 and the buds are available in white or black.

See at Amazon

While the TWS 330NB buds are missing a sensor that automatically pauses your music when you take them out of your ears, they feature good sound quality for the money, decent active noise canceling with a transparency mode, and solid voice calling. They have three microphones in each bud for noise canceling and noise reduction during calls.

Read moreBest cheap true-wireless earbuds under $100 for 2021

They fit my ears well -- they're essentially AirPods Pro clones -- and while the touch controls are a little limited, they are programmable using the Edifier Connect app for iOS and Android (you can also set the level of touch sensitivity). They have an IP54 rating, which means they're splash- and dust-proof, and battery life is rated at four hours with noise canceling on and five hours with it off at moderate volume levels. That's only OK, but you do get an additional two charges in the charging case.