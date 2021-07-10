Get these excellent new AirPods Pro alternative earbuds for only $35

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

I've been testing several new budget true-wireless and came across this deal on the new Edifier TWS 330NB, which one seller on Amazon is discounting to a little more than . That's about as good a deal you can get for an excellent pair of "cheap" true-wireless earbuds. Note that they're selling for -- yes, it's a bit confusing, but the two products appear to be the same.

While the TWS 330NB buds are missing a sensor that automatically pauses your music when you take them out of your ears, they feature very good sound quality for the money, decent active noise canceling with a transparency mode, and solid voice calling (they have three microphones in each bud for noise canceling and noise reduction during calls).

Read more: Best cheap true-wireless earbuds under $100 for 2021

They fit my ears well -- they're essentially AirPods Pro clones -- and while the touch controls are a little limited, they are programmable using the Edifier Connect app for iOS and Android (you can also set the level of touch sensitivity). They have an IP54 rating, which means they're splash- and dust-proof, and battery life is rated at four hours with noise canceling on and five hours with it off (at moderate volume levels). That's only OK, but you do get an additional two charges in the charging case.

I don't think this deal will last long because the seller seems to have a limited supply, but they are worth grabbing at this price if you're looking for cheap buds that deliver a lot of bang for the buck.