Get $30 off Earfun's impressive new Air Pro 2 noise-canceling earbuds

David Carnoy/CNET

Earfun keeps churning out the true-wireless earbuds and its latest model, the , is a good one. Not only does it feature solid active noise cancellation but the sound is also impressive for its modest price. The Earfun Air Pro 2 lists for $79.99, but if you click the instant 10% off coupon on the Amazon product page and then apply the code EAP2CNET at checkout, you get an additional 28% off, bringing the final price down to $49.59 before tax. The code should be good through October 31 or while supplies last.

The earbuds have some extra features, like an ear-detection sensor (your music pauses when you take the buds out of your ears) and a case that has USB-C and wireless charging, that you don't often find at this price point. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, they're splash-proof with an IPX5 rating and offer up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge at moderate volume levels, though you'll probably get closer to 6 hours with noise canceling on.

There's also a transparency mode that lets ambient sound in. It actually sounds pretty natural and is closer than I thought it would to the AirPods Pro's excellent transparency mode.

The earbuds come with six sets of silicone tips and I got a tight seal and comfortable fit with the largest ear tip (a tight seal is crucial for optimal sound and noise cancellation). The delivered good sound and these are a notch better, with overall well-balanced sound, decent clarity and solid bass performance. Some of Earfun's buds have had a bit too much treble push (sometimes referred to as "presence boost") but these mostly manage to avoid that. Alas, there's no companion app that allows you to tweak the sound or upgrade the firmware.

Earfun talks up the Air Pro 2's voice calling capabilities -- the buds have three microphones in each earbud -- and I thought call performance was good but these didn't reduce background noise as much the new , which are also good for the money ( ). However, while the Soundpeats T3 are better for calls, the Earfun Air Pro 2's noise-canceling and transparency modes are superior and the Soundpeats don't have the ear-detection sensor. Also, the Earfun Air Pro 2 buds sound better, with richer more dynamic sound. At this discounted price of $50, the Earfun is the better overall deal and very good budget AirPods Pro alternative.