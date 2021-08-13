Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3: What's in the box? Everything included

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 (like the Galaxy S21 series) come in a relatively empty box. Wired headphones and wall charger are no longer included accessories. The same goes for any free cases. You don't get any. The absence of so many extras is one of the ways Samsung is trying to reduce its impact on the environment. And after Monday's report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, who could blame the South Korean company from trying.

Apple was the first company to stop including wall chargers with its phones when it launched the iPhone 12 series. After initially mocking Apple in a Facebook post, Samsung followed suit just months later with announcement of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra.

If helping the environment is the main driver, I'd argue Samsung could have a larger impact by reducing the number of different phones it releases or doing away with yearly phone upgrade cycles. But let's focus on the box for now.

Samsung stopped including wired headphones in the box with the Galaxy Note 20 launch. Wall chargers started disappearing from the boxes of Samsung phones with the launch of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra.

What's in the box for the Galaxy Z Flip 3?

Here is what's included:

A Galaxy Flip 3

A USB-C cable

A printed setup guide and instructions

A SIM card tool

What's in the box for the Galaxy Z Fold 3?

Here is what's included:

A Galaxy Fold 3

A USB-C cable

A printed setup guide and instructions

A SIM card tool