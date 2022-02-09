Galaxy S22 vs. S22 Plus vs. S22 Ultra: Samsung's 3 new phones compared

Samsung

Samsung took to its virtual Unpacked stage on Wednesday to show off its next-gen Galaxy S22 lineup, consisting of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. All three models will be available for preorder starting Feb. 9. Buying into Samsung's flagship line comes at the same price, but the phones' features have been upgraded for 2022.

The regular entry-level Galaxy S22 phone starts at $800 (£769, or roughly AU$1,450), then the price bumps up to $1,000 (£949) for the Galaxy S22 Plus, and finally $1,200 (£1,149) for the S22 Ultra.

All three devices have a similar glass and metal build, and they have the same processor (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1), the same display refresh rate (0 to 120Hz) and a 40-megapixel selfie camera. The S22 is considerably more compact than its Pro siblings, featuring a 6.1-inch AMOLED display that's smaller than the S22 Plus' 6.6-inch screen and the Ultra's 6.8-inch screen. It appears to be a much lighter device, too. The base S22 clocks in at just 168 grams as compared to S22 Plus' 196 grams and Ultra's 229 grams.

By and large, however, the regular S22 isn't all that different from the Plus model. Some of the key features, like the processor (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) and camera module are virtually identical. The S22 and S22 Plus each have three rear cameras consisting of a 50-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The S22 Ultra has a four-camera module on the rear, headlined by a 108-megapixel main shooter. There are also two telephoto lenses and an ultra-wide camera.

Many of these upgrades, which include faster processors and better cameras, are the sort of iterative upgrades expected from next-generation devices. But the Ultra's new Note-like features are what sets it apart from the rest of the S22 lineup and the broader premium phone market. For the first time ever, a Galaxy S Ultra phone will come with a stylus included inside a box and will also have a slot for storing it on the phone -- just like Samsung's all-but-discontinued Note series. S Pen fans who bought last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra had to pay for the stylus separately and find a specific phone case that could store it.

The S22 Ultra is also the only device in the series to support ultra-wide band, a radio technology that helps power features such as digital car keys and lost item tracking.

For more details on how Samsung's S22 series stacks up against each other, take a look at our specs sheet below.