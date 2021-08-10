Galaxy Fold vs. Z Fold 2 vs. Z Flip: Comparing Samsung's current foldable phones

Samsung

Samsung has a growing collection of foldable phones. The company's portfolio includes the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Z Flip and original Galaxy Fold. Although Samsung already has a substantial collection of foldable phone lines, we could see new additions to Samsung's collection for the company's August Unpacked event this week. It's rumored the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be revealed during the event. But, in the meantime, how do Samsung's current foldables compare to each other?

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was revealed in 2020 as a sequel to the original Galaxy Fold. Samsung refined a number of the original Fold's features for the Fold 2, including fixing one of its biggest issues: the front display. It's also bumped up the battery capacity, added 5G and redesigned the hinge that was introduced in the Z Flip. Like its Samsung-made foldable predecessors, the Fold uses a refined sweeper technology to repel dust and dirt particles that can gather under the display.

Apart from numerical specs, the Fold family of phones is fundamentally different in design from the Z Flip. The former opens and closes like a book, and features two screens: One on the front cover of that you can use when it's closed, and a much larger "Infinity Flex" display you can use when you open up the device. The Z Flip, meanwhile, has a lighter more compact clamshell design that unfolds vertically.

The second-gen Fold is the heaviest and most expensive Fold, and Samsung has reduced its storage capacity. Unlike the original model, which came with 512GB of storage, the Fold 2 has 256GB. It doesn't have a microSD slot.

