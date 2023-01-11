FCC Warns Voice Providers of Severe Punishment in Robocaller Crackdown

The US Federal Communications Commission is continuing to fight back against illegal robocalls. In its latest move, the agency on Wednesday issued cease-and-desist warnings to two more companies.

According to an FCC announcement, the warning letters indicate that voice service providers SIPphony LLC and Vultik Inc. must "end their apparent support of illegal robocall traffic or face serious consequences." The FCC says its investigations show that Vultik and SIPphony have allowed illegal robocalls to originate from their networks.

Each provider must take immediate action and inform the FCC of the active steps it's taking to mitigate illegal robocalls. If either fails to comply with steps and rules outlined in the letters, its call traffic may be permanently blocked.

Neither SIPphony nor Vultik Immediately responded to a request for comment.

Headed by Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC's Robocall Response Team is charged with tracking and cracking down on those annoying phone calls.

"Scam robocalls are more than just a nuisance, they waste our time and resources and destroy trust in our communications networks," said Rosenworcel. "We will continue to use every tool we have to go after this fraud and stop the bad actors responsible for these calls in their tracks."

If you're done with receiving spammy, scam phone calls, check out our advice on how to put a stop to them.