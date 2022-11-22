The Robocall Punishment Just Got a Lot Harsher

The Federal Communications Commission is bringing down the hammer on the robocall issue.

The agency said on Tuesday that it has cut off voice service provider Global UC from other networks because it failed to add the required protections that would guard consumers against robocalls.

Robocalls continue to be a massive problem for anyone with a cellphone, but the FCC has been more aggressive about combatting the issue over the last few years. This marks the first time a service provider has felt the penalty after the agency mandated that all carriers implement a robocall-fighting system called Stir/Shaken that authenticates callers.

"For too long, robocalls have flooded our phones and facilitated fraud," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. "So we are using a new tool to fight against these scam calls. We are cutting providers off and preventing them from accessing our networks when they fail to demonstrate they will protect consumer."

The FCC said it is reviewing other providers to ensure they're working to provide adequate protections against robocalls.

Global UC wasn't available to respond to a comment.