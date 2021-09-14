Facebook's own research shows Instagram is harmful to teens, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook's internal research into Instagram has reportedly raised serious concerns about the photo-sharing app's impact on the mental health of teens.

In studies conducted over the past three years, Facebook researchers have found that Instagram is "harmful for a sizable percentage" of young users, particularly teenage girls, reported The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Research presented in 2019 reportedly found that Instagram makes body image issue worse for one in three teen girls. In focus group and online surveys done by the company, teens also apparently said Instagram increased rates of anxiety and depression, reported the Journal.

On Tuesday, Instagram said it stands by its research to understand young people's experiences on the app.

"The question on many people's minds is if social media is good or bad for people," wrote Karina Newton, head of public policy at Instagram, in a blog post. "The research on this is mixed; it can be both. At Instagram, we look at the benefits and the risks of what we do."

More to come.